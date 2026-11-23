This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The lights never shine brighter than they do in Las Vegas. Against the dazzling backdrop of the famous Strip, Formula 1 arrived for one of the most spectacular events of the season, combining high-speed drama with the city’s unmistakable glamour.

From breathtaking overtakes to strategic battles, the Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered another unforgettable chapter in the 2026 season. Here’s a look back at the biggest highlights of the weekend!



free practice recap

The first free practice session (FP1), held on Thursday (the 19th), ended without any timed laps due to heavy rain and a slippery track.

Seventeen drivers left the pits for reconnaissance laps on full wet tires, while Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Lance Stroll, Liam Lawson, and Arvid Lindblad remained in the garage.

Only Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto (both from Alpine), and Rafael Câmara (Haas) completed more than one lap (two each).

After a rain-affected FP1, teams finally enjoyed meaningful running during the second practice session. As the track gradually dried, drivers switched from wet tires to intermediates, leading to rapidly improving lap times.

George Russell topped the session for Mercedes, finishing ahead of Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc. Isack Hadjar secured an impressive fourth place, while Max Verstappen could only manage 13th after reporting power issues.

For the Brazilians, Gabriel Bortoleto finished 20th after a mechanical problem cut his session short, while Rafael Câmara finished 22nd. The session was briefly interrupted by a red flag near the end after a plastic bag was spotted on the track.

The third and final free practice session was the only one held on a dry track. The final standings showed Russell in first place, followed by Kimi Antonelli and Norris in the top three. Bortoleto finished 16th and Câmara 18th.

However, the biggest highlight of the session was the latest episode of tension and verbal sparring between Russell and Verstappen.

Just to recap, the rivalry between Max Verstappen and George Russell intensified toward the end of the 2024 season, when a penalty imposed on Verstappen following a dispute with the stewards in Qatar sparked a public exchange of accusations between the two drivers. Verstappen accused Russell of influencing the stewards behind the scenes, claiming that the Mercedes driver had behaved differently in private conversations than he did in public. Russell vehemently rejected the accusations, insisting that he had simply defended his position and criticizing Verstappen’s conduct during the incident.

What followed was an unusually personal exchange of barbs between two of Formula 1’s biggest names. Verstappen claimed to have lost respect for Russell, while the Briton responded by accusing the Dutchman of trying to intimidate rivals and avoiding taking responsibility when things didn’t go his way. The rivalry quickly became one of the most talked-about topics in the paddock, sparking reactions from teams, drivers, and fans, and exposing the growing tension between Red Bull and Mercedes after years of fierce competition.

And during FP3 in Las Vegas this year, the two made contact after Verstappen passed Russell on the back straight and the British driver retaliated at Turn 14. Unhappy with the situation, Verstappen made an obscene gesture from inside his car toward Russell, who publicly called out his rival’s behavior.

making the grid

On Saturday (21), qualifying began with some drivers already facing penalties. Antonelli received a 5-position grid penalty; Sainz, Piastri, and Stroll each received a 10-position grid penalty. Meanwhile, Ollie Bearman was set to start from the back of the grid after Haas replaced multiple power unit components beyond the regulatory limit, resulting in a 35-place grid penalty.

During Q1, Audi was still working to resolve ongoing issues with Bortoleto’s car. Despite the reliability concerns, the Brazilian managed to put together a strong enough lap to secure a place in Q2.

He described his advancement to Q2 as “a miracle“, citing the lack of speed on the straights at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit as the main problem.

Speaking after qualifying, Bortoleto made no secret of his frustration with the car’s performance, especially the loss of speed and the string of problems over consecutive weeks.

Rafa Câmara — despite the combined efforts of himself and his teammate, Bearman — was unable to set a fast enough time and was eliminated in Q1, leaving him to start Sunday’s race in 15th place.

McLaren continued to look like the team to beat in qualifying, comfortably sending both cars into Q3. Meanwhile, Gabriel Bortoleto delivered another impressive performance by reaching Q2 despite Audi’s struggles throughout the weekend. The Brazilian initially qualified 15th, but a 10-place grid penalty for Carlos Sainz promoted him to 14th on the starting grid, giving him a valuable opportunity to fight for points on race day.

Q2 also produced one of the biggest surprises of the session, with Gasly and Colapinto securing a place in Q3 while both Ferraris were eliminated. The Scuderia struggled for straight-line speed throughout qualifying and compounded their problems with mistakes in key sectors, as well as difficulties keeping the tyres and brakes in the ideal operating window. The combination of poor pace on the straights and execution errors left Ferrari unable to challenge for the top ten shootout.

In the end, Kimi Antonelli set the fastest lap, but — due to a five-position grid penalty — Max Verstappen took pole position.

what happens in vegas…

The lights went out, and the race began in Las Vegas! Verstappen got off to a good start, but he could already see his rival, Russell, in his rearview mirror. The two engaged in an epic battle throughout the race.

The chaos showed no signs of letting up: while Max and Russell battled tirelessly for first place, Hadjar and Norris were locked in a duel right behind them.

In addition to the battle for the podium, the race was marked by a reckless and inexperienced crash involving Pérez on lap 19, which directly affected Rafa Câmara. The Mexican driver was penalized for the accident involving Câmara and will lose five grid positions for next week’s Qatar Grand Prix.

A yellow flag was waved, and the safety car entered the track. On lap 21, while the yellow flag was still out, Lindblad spun out on his own near the pit entrance, ending the race for the Racing Bulls driver.

Hadjar’s front wing broke off on lap 26, and the driver dropped from third to 19th place.

But the excitement and chaos didn’t stop there. Later, on lap 34, Norris made his move in the battle for the podium, passing Russell and then Verstappen to take the lead. Two laps later, the top 10 drivers were separated by just 6.1 seconds, showing just how close the cars were.

Lap 38 became the defining image of Ferrari’s race. After spending much of the Grand Prix battling each other rather than their direct rivals, the two Ferrari drivers finally made contact while fighting for position.

It was the predictable outcome of a rivalry that had been simmering all race long, with neither driver willing to give an inch and the team failing to intervene before the situation spiraled out of control.

What made the incident even more frustrating was Ferrari’s lack of decisive leadership. As the tension between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc continued to grow throughout the race, the pit wall appeared unable or unwilling to establish clear priorities. Instead of managing the situation proactively, Ferrari allowed an increasingly aggressive intra-team battle to develop, costing both drivers valuable time and ultimately leading to contact.

At this stage of the season, when every point is crucial to securing second place in the constructors’ championship, the team’s indecision proved to be just as damaging as any mistake made on the track.

Neither driver emerges from the episode without criticism. Hamilton and Leclerc are among the most experienced and talented drivers on the grid, yet both allowed personal ambition to overshadow the bigger picture.

While Ferrari’s failure to set boundaries created the conditions for conflict, the responsibility also rests with the drivers, whose relentless fight compromised the team’s result. The collision was not simply a racing incident, but the culmination of a race defined by poor teamwork, questionable judgment, and a growing rivalry that Ferrari seems increasingly unable to control.

The Monegasque driver received a 10-second penalty, leaving him in tenth place in the final race classification. Hamilton finished seventh.

On lap 48, George Russell lost control while pushing hard in the final stages of the race to overtake Antonelli, who had no second gear. The Mercedes driver braked too late going into the turn, locked up his tires, and went straight into the barriers. After that crash, Russell finished the race in ninth place.

The crash sparked immediate reactions throughout the field, including from Max Verstappen. After seeing Russell’s mistake, the Dutch driver let out a brief laugh, followed by, “Haha, well done! My God,” over the radio.

The race ended with Verstappen taking the win, followed by Norris and Piastri, respectively, and a surprising 4th-place finish for Pierre Gasly. Bortoleto finished 12th and Câmara 16th.

vegas vibe

Beyond the action on track, Las Vegas once again embraced Formula 1 with its unique style. From the now-traditional LEGO driver parade on the grid to the bright lights of the Strip and fans filling the grandstands throughout the weekend, the event delivered a spectacle unlike any other on the calendar.

The atmosphere was also reflected across social media, with drivers taking part in special content, celebrities appearing around the paddock, and fans enjoying the city’s iconic entertainment scene. Whether on the circuit or beyond it, the Las Vegas Grand Prix proved that Formula 1 is as much about the show as it is about the racing.

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The article above was edited by Júlia Batista.

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