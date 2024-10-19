The Happiest Place on Earth: Why is Finland the best country to live in?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Due to several political disagreements intensifying every day, people are looking for the best place to build a peaceful and happy life. This scenario may seem unrealistic, especially at this fragile time in the world, but it’s more real than you might think.

Every year, the UN organizes the World Happiness Record to announce which is the happiest country in the world. The survey is carried out among the residents of 156 countries and is always released on March 20, the International Day of Happiness. For the seventh time in a row, Finland has been named the happiest place in the world, thanks to the government’s efforts to create public policies that are favorable to the population’s interests.

According to data from the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), Finland has a score of 7.9 when it comes to overall resident satisfaction, well above the global average of 6.7.

When compared to other countries, Finland excels in several areas. In education, for example, while the UK has an average of 6.7, the country has secured an average of 9.2. Another example could be the balance between personal life and work, a major cause of Finnish happiness: while the UK has an average of 5.6, Finland has 7.3.

In the video, Finnish influencer Aurora highlights the positive points of living in the happiest country in the world, such as quality education, basic sanitation, safety and public services, also adding some comparisons to the United States.

In its report, the UN points out that Finland sums up what should be the main goal of global politics: human well-being. “The happiness of a nation should be an operational objective for governments,”it says. These factors help explain why the country is considered the happiest in the world.

It is worth highlighting the concept of social equality, which is an important pillar of Finnish society. The country is known for having one of the lowest income disparities in the world, which directly contributes to the feeling of social justice and well-being among its inhabitants, considering that the average annual domestic salary is 33,000 euros, with a working week of 40 hours, the limit allowed by law. In addition, everyone has access to quality education, which is uniformly high throughout the territory.

Another important aspect is Finland’s commitment to health, safety and the environment. The European country offers an universal and accessible healthcare system, promoting the physical and mental health of the population. In terms of security, in 2023 Finland was ranked 14th out of the 163 safest countries in the world, which is just one result of all the police efforts to reduce crime.

With the largest natural vegetation cover in Europe, Finland has around 72% of its territory covered in forest. In addition, the country adopts sustainable practices, with a focus on preserving these vast natural resources, such as trees and large lakes. It reinforces the quality of Finnish air, with an atmospheric PM2.5 level of 5.5 micrograms per cubic meter, below the OECD average of 14 micrograms per cubic meter.

Of course, not everything is perfect in Finland, but it is the country that comes closest to that ideal. And given everything mentioned, it’s impossible not to feel like living as a Finnish citizen, with the basic necessities of life guaranteed to most of its residents.

———————————–

The article above was edited by Larissa Buzon.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!