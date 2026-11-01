The girlhood playlist: why some songs feel like a collective memory?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s an almost unexplainable feeling that comes from hearing the first few seconds of a song and being reminded of a moment in your life. It could be a party, an afternoon with your friends, a broken heart, a time when you were in love, or even an ordinary day that you now miss. For a moment, we’re not just listening to music; we’re reliving places, feelings, and different versions of ourselves.

Another feeling just as unique is being a girl. There are feelings, experiences, and discoveries that only women understand: first friendships, crushes, the feeling of belonging, and even insecurities and comparisons. During these moments, music becomes the soundtrack to our lives, even though songs can feel so personal, they belong to so many people, and somewhere between nostalgia and feeling seen, they become collective memories that help describe girlhood.

Unsure About the Future and Nostalgic for the Past

The first song on our playlist couldn’t be anything other than “Ribs” by Lorde. Released in 2013, when the singer was just 16, it’s part of the album Pure Heroine — which could honestly be included in its entirety on this playlist — and perfectly captures the fear of growing up and missing childhood, even when you’re surrounded by friends and having a good time: “You’re the only friend I need, sharing beds like little kids and laughing ‘til our ribs get tough but that will never be enough.” This is exactly what bittersweet girlhood feels like.

Another song about nostalgia is “Long Live” by Taylor Swift. Despite its playful heroic tone, it’s about the importance of friendship and celebrating and preserving memories. With the Eras Tour, the song became even more meaningful, those who attended the shows remember them fondly, but even those who didn’t can feel a sense of belonging that’s so common among fans. “Long live all the mountains we moved, I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you.”

The final song chosen to express this anxiety is “teenage dream” by Olivia Rodrigo. Its title, so closely associated with Katy Perry — who, by the way, could definitely make an appearance on this playlist — brings to mind a happier perspective on youth and romance. Olivia, however, expresses the frustration of not being able to live up to the expectations placed on her, something that’s very common as women grow up.

For When You Have a Crush

You know when you like someone so much that you get those good kind of butterflies? “I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen perfectly captures the intensity of a young crush and all the excitement that comes with it, along with the desire for something more while not being sure whether the other person feels just as strongly. “I really, really, really, really, really, really like you and I want you, do you want me, do you want me too?”.

“Still Into You” by Paramore is another hit. The lead singer, Hayley Williams, sings about a long-term relationship that still feels light and exciting, so you never stop getting those famous butterflies. I think everyone listens to this song wishing they could experience a love like that.

Not Every Story Has a Happy Ending

One thing that’s common in a girl’s life is heartbreak. There were plenty of options for this category, but a classic is “The Heart Wants What It Wants” by Selena Gomez. It’s not exactly about a breakup, but rather about knowing that a relationship is bad for you while feeling like you can’t live without the person. Even though this is a common feeling, remember that you absolutely can live without them! You can let yourself feel a little sad while listening to the song, but afterward, always choose what’s best for you.

In “This Is What Makes Us Girls”, Lana Del Rey sings about women’s search for experiences and love. But that desire to live life to the fullest, even if it’s fun in the moment and shapes the teenage years of many girls, can come with consequences and disappointments, such as growing apart from close friends. “This is what makes us girls, we all look for heaven and put love first.”

We Can Have Fun Too

An anthem of girlhood is “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper. This early-2000s song is all about women’s freedom to have fun. It challenges the idea that men need to protect women and that we should always be delicate and well-behaved, Cyndi stood for women being able to act just as freely as men without being judged for it.

Another major hit is “Black Magic” by girl group Little Mix. It might seem like just another song about a teenage crush, but there’s more to it than that. The lyrics capture empowerment and self-confidence, and it’s also about sharing girl secrets and tips with one another, without rivalry.

From Another POV

To wrap up our playlist, here are two songs by male artists that are still a big part of girlhood. “What Makes You Beautiful” by the boy band One Direction is the kind of song that makes you imagine yourself as the girl who inspired it. When the band was active, a large part of its fanbase was female, which also created a strong sense of belonging, too.

The same goes for our final pick, “Favorite Girl” by Justin Bieber. Who wouldn’t want to be the girl admired by the biggest teen idol of the time?

All the songs on this playlist have been or still are part of a girl’s life, and there’s nothing more beautiful than feeling understood by other women. So hit play and let yourself feel!

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The article above was edited by Júlia Batista.

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