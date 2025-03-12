The Girl with the Needle – what the movie reveals about abortion culture throughout history

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Inspired by German expressionism and a true story, The Girl with the Needle creates an oppressive atmosphere that intensifies with despair, anguish and discomfort through poor lighting and a completely black and white setting. Set in the aftermath of the First World War, the Danish film takes a look at the consequences of social abandonment and collective trauma during this period, especially for women who were often left to fend for themselves in a world torn apart by war.

After all, despite Denmark’s neutrality, the country was not immune to the consequences of the war; on the contrary, the working class suffered from inflation, unemployment and the challenge of finding a home or food every day for their family.

THE HISTORY

Dagmar Overbye, a woman involved in cases of baby trafficking and infanticide—where infants were thrown into running water through a manhole—operated in a context of utter desperation and lack of options. Women without emotional or familial support often resorted to such acts. This is the case with Karoline (the true focus of the narrative), a young pregnant woman who had no hope that her husband would return from the war. Forced to make difficult choices, she eventually became involved with the owner of the textile factory where she worked as a seamstress. She gave herself to her boss, and soon, the consequences of their union took root in her womb. Just when she believed that marriage could change her life, she discovered it was all a deception. Left unemployed and with her belly growing each month, she found herself trapped in an impossible situation.

Abortion was her first consideration amidst the chaos of her life. But then, Dagmar appears as an ambiguous figure, offering an illicit adoption service from which she profits. However, as mentioned above, no one could have imagined the horrific fate that awaited these babies—except for Dagmar herself, who orchestrated their demise.

The film, however, is not merely about exposing the history of these so-called “adoptions.” More importantly, it sheds light on how, both then and now, the state has shown a disturbing neglect toward the most vulnerable populations.

Although these issues manifest differently in today’s societies, a fundamental global problem remains unresolved. The lack of social assistance continues to lead to preventable tragedies, fostering environments ripe for violence and neglect.

Margaret Atwood’s metaphor in The Handmaid’s Tale aptly captures this reality:

“Nothing changes instantly: in a gradually heating bathtub, you’d be boiled to death before you knew it“.

This reflects how the erosion of women’s rights—including the right to abortion—occurs gradually, yet with devastating long-term consequences. In both past and present, the lack of autonomy over one’s own body remains a means of control and oppression within the capitalist system.

