The Future Princesses Of Pop Are Under Our Noses. Get to know 5 Singers From Gen Z!

We are currently in a great pop era with amazing new singers, especially female ones. As they certainly are our present and maybe our future, come with me to learn more about some of them!

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia started her career as an actress at Disney, but rapidly became a successful singer. At only 18 years old, she launched her first album called SOUR. The album was a big hit, breaking a bunch of records and winning a lot of prizes, including three Grammys. Two years after her first album, Olivia released GUTS, her second album, followed by her first world tour named after it. Rodrigo is currently using her tour as a tool to donate money to charities. She changes the charity each place she goes but is always directed to helping women. The singer was nominated "Artist of the Year" by Time in 2021 and by Billboard to "Women of the Year" in 2022. She also wrote a song called "Can't Catch Me Now" for the recent Hunger Games movie. Olivia just keeps impressing everyone!

Billie Eilish

Billie had her first appearance in the music industry at 15 years old when her song "Ocean Eyes" went viral on SoundCloud. However, most people must know her for her single "Bad Guy" from 2019, which hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Eilish is currently the youngest artist to get indicated in the main categories of the Grammy Awards. One of her songs was even added to the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack. The singer has plenty of prizes, like nine Grammys, two Golden Globe Awards, two Oscars and more. Billie won the Oscar for "Best Original Song" twice, in 2022 with the song "No Time to Die" from the movie 007 and in 2024 with the song "What Was I Made For?" from the picture Barbie. Her older brother Finneas is one of her producers and also helps her on the songwriting. You never know what to expect from her!

Sabrina Carpenter

Just like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina initiated her career as an actress. She acted on many shows and also dubbed some characters, such as Vivian from the show Sofia the First. Carpenter started her singing career in 2014, launching her first single "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying". The artist continued to sing on Disney shows until the release of her first album called "Eyes Wide Open". After that, she did some movies, such as The Hate You Give and Tall Girl. On Broadway, she played Cady in the musical Mean Girls. However, her first song to get into the Billboard Hot 100 was "Skin", launched in 2022. After five albums and a solid career in the music industry, Sabrina was invited by Taylor Swift to be the opening act of The Eras Tour concerts in Brazil in 2023. The swifties hype was all she needed to grow even bigger! In 2024, she released a single called "Espresso". The song was such a hit that Sabrina gained the UK Official Charts' top 1 prize. To infinity and beyond, right?

Madison Beer

At only 12 years old, Madison had her first public appearance when Justin Bieber tweeted a cover of hers. In 2018, she launched her first EP As She Pleases and also walked down Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2017's catwalk at Milan Fashion Week. Beer's first song at the Billboard Hot 100 was "Home with You", last single of the EP, which made her the only independent female solo artist on the chart. Her major label debut studio album, Life Support, was released in February and became Madison's highest entry on the Billboard 200. The album's single "Selfish" went on to be certified RIAA platinum. Her second studio album, Silence Between Songs, was nominated at the Grammys in the category "Best Immersive Audio Album".

