The dreams they couldn’t chase: the stories our mothers left behind

I’ve always been a curious girl who wanted to know everything about everyone and, to do so, I recall asking the most unexpected questions, including: “mom, why did you decide to work as a banker?” on a Wednesday night. And that’s how this text begins, with her.

silvia coelho, 49

Picture Elton John’s iconic smile – with that signature gap between the front teeth – but now picture it with the size and shape of Monica’s teeth. That’s roughly what Silvia’s smile looked like. She didn’t like it. And that’s where her dream began.

Whenever someone with a “perfect smile” appeared, it was one of the most beautiful things in the world to her. A deep, internal comparison would emerge, and she longed to change, not just for herself, but for others too. It was a matter of self-esteem. And sometimes, self-esteem is the key that open doors.

More than just wanting to feel confident in her own smile, Silvia dreamed of giving others – those who shared the same insecurity or struggled with oral health issues – the chance to feel free: to speak, to smile, to spend time with loved ones, and even to eat without fear or shame. That was her “I have a dream.”

But money was tight, and her parents weren’t in a position to support her through another year of study to earn a place in a public university for dentistry. So Silvia had to find another path. The rise of the Internet became her light at the end of the tunnel. Through it, she could study and work at the same time – paying for her own course – while also exploring a growing job market.

Today, she works at a bank. But if she had a time machine, she’d love to go back and chase her most genuine dream.

silvia vivona, 51

“I’m a frustrated actress,” Silvia begins to tell me.

Her journey into theater began at school alongside her brothers. She even won acting prizes and became enchanted with this form of art, thinking, “This is where I want to be.”

Continuing on that path, she auditioned for a play at the English school her brothers attended, but her father forbade it. Already unhappy that all his sons were involved in theater and viewing it as a “no future” career, he didn’t want his daughter to pursue the same path.So, Silvia left the stage behind and turned to journalism – not her dream, not approved by him either, but somewhat closer.

After studying and beginning her career, she soon left her parents’ house and built a new life around her new journey. Going back to try again or taking an arts course no longer felt like an option. Silvia now had a car, was married, and had a son. Working became a necessity, and she forged a career in journalism, passing through major Brazilian media outlets like TV Cultura and Estadão.

In the end, her story converges with the previous Silvia: if she could start over, she would give her dream a chance.

Vivian Dibi, 54

A mother of two, Vivian successfully achieved her professional goals while continuing her education. However, the heavy demands of her job delayed her long-held dream of traveling abroad, as taking time off was rarely an option.

In 2023, at the age of 52, she finally made that dream a reality. A short Eurotrip became an unforgettable journey, filled with lasting memories. Together with her husband and children, she traveled through Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, France, Italy, England, and Germany.

Now, she’s eager to travel even more – driven by a desire to learn, experience life to the fullest, and never let her dreams fade again.

is this reality of giving up changing?

It is undeniable that women have gained more space in society—to speak up, to work, and to dream with the hope of turning those dreams into reality. Feminism has been, and continues to be, a driving force behind this progress.

However, in Brazil, gender inequality remains stark. According to the latest Salary Transparency and Remuneration Criteria Report, published by the Ministries of Women and Labor and Employment, women earn on average 20.9% less than men across 50,692 companies with 100 or more employees. This wage gap dims their aspirations. Many women are forced to push themselves harder, working longer hours and sacrificing personal goals in the process.

In addition, entrenched male chauvinism and the burden of caregiving often prevent women from pursuing education, saving money, or investing in their own growth—whether that means studying, traveling, or simply seeking independence. These systemic barriers not only limit opportunities but also rob many women of the freedom to dream.

While progress is happening, change is slow. If, in 2025, three out of four women are still giving up on their dreams due to lack of support or financial means, or are putting aside their goals to serve others or to prove themselves to someone earning more simply because he is a man, then clearly we still have a long journey ahead.

One step we can all take it personal: ask your mother—or any woman close to you— what dreams she still holds. Then help bring those dreams closer to reality.

