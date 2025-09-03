The Devil Wears Prada 2 and what’s with the current sequel and remake craze in Hollywood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Devil Wears Prada was a hit in the 2000s and is still talked about by audiences today, especially now that a sequel is in production. Photos, videos, and spoilers from the film’s remake are already circulating on social media, but the question that remains is whether the sequel will be as good as the first release.

In recent years, we have seen a large number of remakes and sequels in Hollywood, but not all of them have pleased the audiences. So why do producers and filmmakers continue to insist on this style of film?

The commercial appeal of remakes is undeniable, especially when it comes to older films. They come with a pre-existing audience, a familiar name, the idea of “reviving” something that has already worked, and nostalgia. However, the risk of failure is even greater, since audience disappointment with something recognizable is much easier than with a new film, for which no one has any affection.

WHY DO WE HAVE SO MANY SEQUELS?

Experts comment that sometimes a film does not need a sequel, as it already ended in a redundant and sufficient manner. In an interview for Interview Magazine, actress Amanda Seyfried shares her thoughts on remakes and sequels.

“I’m a little tired of these sequels. I’d like to see original content. I think it’s scary and very brave to invest in these projects nowadays. And there’s nothing innovative about making sequels. It’s just for money, and that’s very frustrating”, said the actress.

Amanda’s words prompt us to reflect on Hollywood productions. Are directors and producers interested in evoking feelings of affection and familiarity, or are they focused on ensuring a large audience and making money?

A Harris Poll survey revealed that 74% of Gen Z and Millennials prefer original films to remakes.Of this audience segment, 71% say they want films and TV shows from “independent or smaller producers”. In this case, the target audience of major film production companies wants the opposite of what is being sold.

Despite the satisfactory monetary side, the lack of originality could become a significant problem for studios. One of the most common criticisms of remakes and sequels is that they rely on repetitive formulas and lack the innovation and creativity of original films. Many people are frustrated by the lack of new ideas and fresh stories and would rather see something that offers new perspectives or concepts than revisit the past.

Although audiences may initially be satisfied with remakes and sequels, they will eventually tire of similar and repetitive themes. This will cause the film market to stagnate, making it unprofitable and uninteresting.

Therefore, it is crucial for studios and producers to innovate and understand audience expectations regarding cinema. They should not limit themselves to what the audience wants, but rather strike a balance between their own tastes and audience satisfaction without sacrificing either.

Taking risks and introducing new plots to the film market can benefit sales and careers. Furthermore, the world needs new stories, not more of the same.

The article above was edited by Isadora Mangueira.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!