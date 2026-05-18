THE “BRIDE DREAM”: DESIRE, TRADITION OR SOCIAL CONDITIONING?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered if marriage isn’t made for you? You’ve probably heard: “But every woman dreams of getting married!”. Do you really think so? Let’s discuss this subject and rethink about the “Bride Dream”.

The idea of the “bride dream”, the fantasy of a perfect wedding: white dress, ceremony, and happily-ever-after, has long been presented to women. But is this dream truly born from personal desire, or is it shaped by tradition and social conditioning?

WHEN DID IT ALL START?

For centuries, marriage has been tied to social status, financial security and femininity by itself. In many cultures, becoming a bride was considered one of the most important milestones in a woman’s life. They are taught that those milestones are what make a successful adult, and even though society has changed, traces of these expectations remain deeply rooted in media, family structures, religion, and pop culture.

From childhood, girls are often exposed to princess stories, romantic movies, and the idea that love and marriage are the ultimate achievements, and because of those, the “dream wedding” becomes less of an individual fantasy and more of a socially rehearsed script.

THE UNBALANCED PRESSURE

The issue becomes deeper when we question why the pressure surrounding weddings disproportionately affects women, while men are rarely taught to fantasize about their wedding day from childhood in the same intense way.

Brides are expected to embody beauty, perfection, and emotional fulfillment, while weddings themselves have become highly commercialized, industries profit from these expectations. Women, specifically, are taught that those milestones are what make a successful adult, so deciding to follow that script is the path of least resistance.

Social media intensifies this phenomenon by transforming a marriage into an aesthetic performance, where validation often comes through public approval and carefully curated images.

“MATURING IS CHOOSE A MARRIAGE OVER A WEDDING”

There is also a growing movement rejecting or redefining the traditional “bride dream”. Some couples choose intimate ceremonies, non-traditional outfits, or no marriage at all. Others embrace the classic wedding but on their own terms. These shifts suggest that younger generations are increasingly questioning whether the dream belongs to them, or if it was inherited.

We are taught, from a very young age, that we will be rewarded as long as we follow the rules, just like in school. But, in real life, it is not that simple and straightforward. Hard work does not always lead to success, just like marriage does not always directly correlate to a sense of fulfillment.

This is why single women can be a triggering subject to people, because they prove that there is another choice, where happiness and success can be achieved in other ways besides what was sold to us. Some find it actually hard to understand that it is possible, especially for women, to be truly happy outside of a relationship.

At the same time, it would be simplistic to argue that every desire connected to marriage is entirely imposed. Many people genuinely dream about weddings, because they associate it with love, celebration, intimacy and emotional commitment. Rituals such as these can carry personal meaning.

Wanting a ceremony, a dress, or a traditional experience does not automatically mean someone has been manipulated by society. Human desires are complex and often emerge from both personal emotional and cultural influence.

Personal choices are never completely detached from the culture we grow up in. The important question is not whether women should or should not dream about weddings, but whether they feel free to decide what marriage and love mean for themselves, beyond expectation and performance.

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The article above was edited and translated by Ana Beatriz Carvalho Sapata.

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