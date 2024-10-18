The BOF 500: Get to Know the 5 New Brazilian Names on the List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The time of year to acknowledge the most influential people in the fashion world has arrived! At the end of September, the Business of Fashion released their annual ranking, the BOF 500, with names of those who are shaping the global fashion industry.

This year’s list has 100 new additions, including members with 37 nationalities based in 26 countries. In order to make the new auditions, the institute considered eight categories: Designers, Executives, Media, Retailers, Entrepreneurs, Creative Class, Models & Muses and Catalysts, analyzing each person’s role inside the industry.

Among the new names, there were five Brazilians. Here we let you know who are the ones who made the cut!

Airon Martin

Worn by huge names, from Brazil’s first lady Janja to singer Rosalía, the Brazilian brand Misci has been captivating new fans all over the world, and Airon Martin is none other than the name behind all this.

Born and raised in the state of Mato Grosso, Airon studied to be a doctor, but gave up on the idea after starting college. At 21, he moved to São Paulo to study design at the European Institute of Design and, in 2018, he created the brand Misci, a name referencing the mix of cultures that exists in Brazil.

Airon aims at the Brazilian plurality, with designs and prints that reference Afro-Brazilian culture and local religions such as Umbanda and Candomblé. Besides their social role, the brand also raises funds for tribal communities fighting for the Amazon’s protection, and supports a network of certified local producers of materials and cooperatives maintaining a lower carbon footprint.

Angelina Kendall

Angelina Kendall is an Australian-Brazilian model, represented by Ford Models and The Industry Model Management, who began her modeling career in Sydney, where she grew up. Getting quick local recognition, Angelina made her international debut in February 2023, closing the Khaite AW23 show.

Since then, her portfolio has grown and includes campaign work for Louis Vuitton, Versace, Burberry, Tom Ford, and many others and covers of Holiday Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar France and Vogue. Also in 2023, her work was recognized when she got the models.com Breakout Star Women+ award.

Anitta

Whether you are Brazilian or not, you have certainly heard the name Anitta. One of the most famous Latin singers from this decade, Larissa de Macedo Machado was born in Rio de Janeiro and started her musical career in 2012, when she released her first single “Eu Vou Ficar”.

In these 12 years of a growing career, the artist got to collaborate with big names such as Madonna, Maluma, J Balvin, Cardi B and many others that made her name appear all over the world. So it is safe to say that she had a great impact inside the music industry, but what about her role inside the fashion world?

There’s a reason why Anitta’s name is on this ranking. Not only has the singer been in magazine covers such as Vogue and Elle, but she has also been a part of campaigns with huge fashion brands like Levi’s, Savage x Fenty, Adidas and L’Oréal.

The “Girl from Rio” also does not disappoint when we are talking about Red Carpets. With the help of André Philipe and Ron Hartleben she has walked down big events wearing Schiaparelli, Alaia, Fendi, Versace, Balmain and Dolce and Gabbana, with designs worthy of any fashion icon.

Susana Barbosa

Publisher and editorial director of Elle Brazil, Susana Barbosa is an important name for Brazilian fashion journalism. Born in Minas Gerais, the journalist became a part of Elle in 2000, soon going into higher positions such as fashion editor and director.

After a two year hiatus, Susana brought the magazine back to life in 2020, when it went back to being published. Ever since, she has made her goal to talk about fashion as a cultural movement, giving the needed importance to diversity and sustainability.

Zaya Guarani

Zaya Guarani, model, actress and activist, grew up near the Amazon’s Madeira River as a descendant from Kamurape and Guarani Mbya ethnicities, and had to live among constant deforestation threats. Now, as she entered the fashion industry and started gaining recognition, she uses her platform to speak up about Indigenous rights, inclusion and climate justice, also working with the United Nations Spotlight Programme.

As a model, Zaya has been in editorials for Vogue Mexico and British Vogue, and recently she appeared as the cover of Vogue Brazil. In addition, she has collaborated with multiple brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Moncler and Ugg. On the screen, Zaya starred in the film ‘Postcard from Earth’, directed by Darren Aronofsky and in designer Willy Chavarria’s film ‘Safe from Harm’. Next in her agenda, she is set to co-star in ‘The Last of the Tribe’.

