The Best of Times: Recall the most iconic romance movies from 2000s

We all love watching romance movies that make us feel like our hearth is warm and full of love. The essence and authenticity found in 2000s movies is something hard to find nowadays, they have a magical way of connecting with the public and becoming almost like fairy tales that every girl wants to live.

Valentine’s day creates an atmosphere full of love, and here, you can remember the most memorable ones, and I’m sure you’ll find one that is the perfect match for your mood either to watch by yourself, with the girls or with your partner!

How to lose a guy in 10 days

This is one of the classics! Who hasn’t dreamed of being a journalist like Andie Anderson? If you like rom-coms and haven’t watched it yet, what are you waiting for?

The movie follows Andie’s (Kate Hudson) story, a journalist who dreams of writing about serious topics for the magazine she works at, and to show her boss she is a great writer, she starts to write an article on ‘How to lose a guy in 10 days’. To do that, she chose a random man at a bar, Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey), and decided to do to him everything known to repel men. What she didn’t know was that he bet he could make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days, and she is the one he ended up with.

With the iconic yellow dress and the many laughs this movie puts you through, it’s impossible not to love it.

The Notebook

If you’re looking for something more emotional, you found your match! Allie (Rachel McAddams) is a young woman from a wealthy family who falls deeply in love with Noah (Ryan Gosling). But, she is separated from him because of her family, who doesn’t support her being with someone who would not be able to give her a wealthy future as they want for her.

It’s impossible not to cry with this movie and the iconic lines it gave us. It is definitely a must watch, so if you haven’t, stop whatever you’re doing, grab some tissues, candies and a warm blanket, cause you’ll need them.

The proposal

When a boss is about to lose her green card, she desperately asks her personal assistant to marry her. How could this work? Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is about to be deported to Canada and promises her assistant, Andrew (Ryan Reynolds) she would give him a raise if he married her.

In order to fool the U.S. Immigration Agent taking care of their case, they need to prove their love and the existence of their relationship, and to do that, they decide to take a trip to Andrew’s hometown. In their time there, they end up having to talk more and discover they have more in common than they thought.

If you want a good laugh and a nice rom-com plot, give it a shot.

Mamma Mia!

If you have never heard about Mamma Mia!, I just know you live in a cave. If you love rom-coms, you know the only thing better than that is a rom-com musical! In case you haven’t watched it yet, be prepared for a blast. With Meryl Streep and an amazing ABBA soundtrack, there is no way you won’t enjoy it.

The story follows Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), who is about to get married and doesn’t know the identity of her father. She reads her mother’s diary and discovers about three relationships she had, so she decides to invite the three guys to her wedding, which causes confusion and joy.

50 First Dates

Everybody knows Adam Sandler is a genius and all his movies are awesome, but this one just hits different!

50 First Dates tells the story of Henry (Adam Sandler) and Lucy (Drew Barrymore), who hit it off as soon as they start talking to each other. Their first date is great, but the next day, as Henry sees Lucy, she seems to have absolutely no memory of the night before. He finds out that because of an accident, she suffers from a kind of short-term memory loss, and she can’t remember anything that happens after the day of the accident.

Then, he tries, day after day, to build a relationship with her and falling in love even more each day.

Serendipity

When the topic is fate, this movie wins every time. The way it shows love involves a beautiful series of destiny encounters between Jonathan (John Cusack) and Sara (Kate Beckinsale).

They meet, by chance, in a store in New York, and decide that, if they are supposed to be together, destiny would make that happen. So, they both put their information in one item. One, on a page, in a book that would be returned to the library the next day, and the other, on a 5 dollar bill, right after using it to buy something. What are the chances the same item finds the same person again?

(500) Days of Summer

When a cynical girl who doesn’t believe in love meets a hopeless romantic and try having a casual relationship. Going back and forth through time, the movie explores the 500 days Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Summer (Zooey Deschanel) developed their relationship. Summer says they are just friends, while Tom wants to fight for her love (literally).

It makes you smile, it makes you dance, it makes you cry AND has a really surprising ending. What else do you need from a movie? And I’m not even going to talk about the sensational tracklist, but trust me, it is the best.

