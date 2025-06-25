The 6 most beloved Dragons on screen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dragons have always aroused people’s imagination and fascination, featuring prominently in many stories, whether fantasy, animation or even drama. On screen, these legendary creatures have won over fans around the world, each with their own unique personality, striking appearance and essential role in the plots they star in. In this list, we’ve put together six of the most beloved and iconic dragons from film and television, who, whether for their bravery, humor or symbolism, have won our hearts.

1. Toothless

We can’t start this list without mentioning the much-loved Toothless, cinema’s most charismatic dragon, who recently returned to the big screen with How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Since its premiere, the story of Hiccup and Toothless has won the hearts of millions of fans around the world.

The friendship between a Viking boy and a dragon of the most feared species of all is the starting point for one of the most exciting and visually enchanting animations of recent times. Toothless, with his expressive eyes, mischievous personality and loyal heart, has become more than a mascot: he is a symbol of friendship, courage and empathy. Without a doubt, Toothless remains one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the animation universe.

2. Mushu

Another cartoon dragon that couldn’t go unmentioned is the comical and charismatic Mushu, from Mulan. Even at such a small size, love for the character is enormous. With his exaggerated personality, funny lines and unwavering loyalty, Mushu won over audiences as one of Disney‘s most memorable comic reliefs.

Throughout Mulan’s journey, he may not be the most powerful dragon, but he is definitely one of the most determined. The dragon will do anything to help Mulan, even if his plans don’t always work out, and that’s what makes him so endearing. More than just funny, he’s a symbol of friendship, courage and the idea that even the smallest things can have a big impact.

3. Sisu

Less well-known than the other two, but just as charismatic, is Sisu, from the Disney movie Raya and the Last Dragon. Unlike the other dragons on this list, Sisu is not powerful in the traditional sense. She’s clumsy, insecure and has a light-hearted humor that wins the audience over right away, and that’s precisely what makes her so special.

Sisu represents the importance of trust, unity and hope in difficult times. Even if she doesn’t consider herself a hero or a legendary creature, she shows that true strength comes from empathy, collaboration and the courage to believe in others. With her chaotic energy and giant heart, Sisu brings a new layer of depth to the idea of “dragon”.

4. Long

In Wish Dragon we meet Long, a charismatic dragon trapped inside a magic lamp that grants wishes to those who possess it. With a premise reminiscent of the classic story of the Genie from Aladdin, the film presents a character who, despite his incredible powers, has a journey full of lessons and humanity.

Long is a witty, high-spirited dragon with a remarkable sense of humor. He is always ready to help Din on his journey, but he can also be serious and offer valuable advice when needed. While he exudes wisdom, he can also be a little impulsive and over the top, which makes for hilarious and heartwarming moments. Over the course of the film, the friendship between Long and Din grows and shows that sometimes the wishes that really matter can’t be fulfilled with magic, but with real choices and connections.

5. Drogon

It’s impossible to make a list about dragons and not mention one of the most imposing and striking in pop culture: Drogon, the most famous of Daenerys Targaryen‘s dragons in Game of Thrones. Unlike the dragons in the animations, Drogon doesn’t speak, he doesn’t interact in a comical way or need to, his powerful and symbolic presence speaks for itself throughout the series.

Even in silence, he wins over the audience with his unwavering loyalty, impressive strength and mystical connection to Daenerys. Drogon is both a feared weapon of destruction and a being capable of showing affection, pain and mourning. He represents the duality of dragons in denser stories: creatures that can devastate kingdoms, but also feel deeply. It’s impossible not to remember his last scene, in which, desolate, he remains next to Daenerys’ body after losing not only his mother, but also his siblings, a moment that has eternalized Drogon as one of the most moving dragons in fiction.

6. Syrax

Also from the Game of Thrones universe, but now in the House of the Dragon series, we meet Syrax, the majestic dragon of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Syrax is not just a legendary creature, but an extension of her rider’s power, identity and lineage. It has also won over audiences with its curiously cute expressions, becoming one of the most expressive and charismatic dragons in this universe.

Although less savage than other dragons featured in the series, Syrax is a symbol of royalty and control, reflecting Rhaenyra’s position as the rightful heir to the throne. With golden scales and a presence that commands respect, she represents both the strength of House Targaryen and the mystical connection between the Targaryens and their dragons. More than just a mount, Syrax is an essential part of the plot, amid conflicts over power, tradition and legacy.

Whether with their impressive strength, infectious charisma or by representing values such as friendship, courage and hope, these dragons are much more than just fantastic creatures, they are powerful symbols that cross genres and cultures. And for fans, the magic of these dragons lives on, always ready to transport us to their universes.

