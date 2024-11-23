Tennis and fashion: get to know the players who revolutionized the style in the sport

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the world of sports, fashion has become an integral part of an athlete’s identity, and tennis is no exception. From the court to the streets, tennis players have long been recognized not just for their skills but for their unique sense of style. Over the years, many female tennis players have seamlessly blended performance with fashion, using their platforms to showcase bold and innovative looks that resonate far beyond the sport.

Female tennis players in particular have been at the forefront of this trend, redefining what it means to be both an athlete and a style icon. With each new season, they continue to push boundaries, whether it’s through custom-designed outfits eye-catching accessories or collaborations with top fashion brands. These women are not just breaking records on the court, they are also setting new standards for fashion proving that style and sport can truly go hand in hand.

NAOMI OSAKA

In 2024, the tennis courts celebrated the highly anticipated return of Naomi Osaka after giving birth to her daughter Shai. Her comeback, however, was not only marked by her performance but also by the stunning and bold fashion choices that took the internet by storm.

Osaka turned heads with a series of iconic looks featuring frills, bows, and tulle. These unforgettable outfits were designed by Yoon Ahn, the creative director of Tokyo-based brand Ambush, in collaboration with Nike. This partnership brought a fresh, avant-garde edge to the tennis world, blending athleticism with high fashion and solidifying Osaka’s position as a true fashion icon both on and off the court.

Serena e Vênus Williams

The Williams sisters, Serena and Venus, are pioneers in the field, consistently showcasing iconic looks that have made history, such as black tutu dresses, lace, tribal prints, and denim skirts. One of Serena Williams’ most memorable outfits was worn at the 2018 French Open, where she sported a black and white top, a tennis skirt, a trapezoidal jacket, and a long overlay skirt with the French words: “mother, champion, queen, goddess.” This unforgettable uniform was designed by Virgil Abloh, the creative mind behind Off-White.

Another event that highlights the fusion of fashion and sport in Serena’s life was the announcement of her career retirement, which was not made in sports magazines but in an issue of Vogue. For her final appearance on the court, the American tennis legend wore a black dress with long sleeves and a six-layered skirt, each layer symbolizing one of the six US Open titles she had won.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the Olympic gold medalist from the 2016 Rio Games, is a member of the tennis Hall of Fame, known for her bold and irreverent fashion choices. Often referred to as the “rock star” of tennis and compared to Lady Gaga, the American athlete is recognized for her eye-catching outfits, colorful hair, thigh-high socks, and tattoos. Off the court, she continues to make a statement with her style, and in 2011, she attended a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) party wearing a yellow dress covered with pieces of tennis balls.

Although the strict dress code at Wimbledon limits her from fully embracing her daring style, the “Lady Gaga of the courts” still managed to stand out. She entered the tournament wearing a jacket with sleeves decorated with tennis balls cut in half, adding a creative twist to the required all-white attire.

MARIA SHARAPOVA

The legendary Russian tennis player and five-time Grand Slam champion, retired from professional tennis in February 2020. Following her retirement, she turned her attention to the fashion world, launching a collection with her Sugarpova brand in collaboration with Henri Bendel. Sharapova’s influence on fashion, however, was not limited to her post-tennis career. During her time on the court, she was known for her stylish presence, seamlessly blending sports and fashion.

At one edition of the French Open, Sharapova paid homage to the French tennis icons of the 1920s, a decade when tennis and fashion began to evolve together, led by the legendary Suzanne Lenglen. Her outfit, designed to reflect the elegance and spirit of that era, showcased her unique ability to merge her athletic prowess with her flair for fashion.

COCO GAuff

Coco Gauff has rapidly become a rising star for the new generation of tennis players. In addition to establishing herself as one of the leading faces in tennis apparel, appearing in high-profile editorials and magazines, the young athlete has also made her mark in the fashion world with her own footwear line.

Her influence stretches beyond the court, where her style continues to inspire fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. With her growing presence in the fashion industry, Gauff has seamlessly blended her athletic career with her passion for design, proving that she is not only a future tennis legend but also a true style icon.

