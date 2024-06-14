Temporary Closure of Mexican Borders: What Does Biden Want With That?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

On Tuesday, June 4th, president Biden announced the new norms aimed at reducing illegal immigration. It allows border officials to quickly deport migrants entering illegally without processing asylum claims.

Under the new rules, unlawful immigrants will be banned from crossing the border and the only way to get in is through a legal requirement, in this case asylum will be provided. Previously, those who arrived irregularly could request asylum and refuge if they could prove they were escaping dangerous situations. Now, expulsions can happen swiftly, either back to Mexico or the migrant’s country of origin. The border will be closed whenever the daily limit of 2,500 crossings is surpassed, a number that has been consistently exceeded.

In his speech, Biden mentioned that the past modifications of the border regulations by the ex-president, Donald Trump, were to attack him. He also stated that “the border is not a political issue to be weaponized”. Watch the fool’s speech on YouTube.

This policy is the most radical of his administration so far, and the toughest among recent Democratic governments. It can be seen as an attempt to appeal to voters, since through survey answers, immigration was considered a concern above even the economy.

Biden’s administration argues that these measures will facilitate a lawful process and remove those without a legal basis to stay in the country. The Associated Press reported that the plan had been ready for weeks but was postponed until after Mexican elections, where candidate Claudia Sheinbaum emerged victorious.

This action relies on the presidential authority known as 212 (f). However, asylum processing at designated border ports of entry will continue, ensuring that those who follow legal procedures can still seek refuge. Notably, unaccompanied children will be exempt from these rapid deportations.

The president stated that he sought to address the border issue through bipartisan legislation, acknowledging that a broken system requires a collaborative approach to be fixed. This would include hiring more patrol officers, border agents, and judges to efficiently process cases. However, he disclosed that the Democratic Republicans backed away from the initiative after former president Donald Trump advised against it, a move that Biden criticized as a disservice to the American people, saying “The border isn’t something for us to weaponize”.

Trump has sharply criticized Biden’s measures, vowing to revoke them on his first day back in office if he is re-elected. He has characterized the president’s policies as “pro-invasion, pro-child trafficking, and pro-narcotraffic”. He repeats constantly that migrants are responsible for a great part of crimes that take place in the US, a statement that isn’t based on official nor academical data.

In contrast with Trump’s views on immigrants, Biden reiterated his belief in the importance of them to America’s history, vowing never to demonize them or employ extreme measures such as banning individuals based on religious beliefs or using military force for mass deportations. He expressed a commitment to work closely with Mexico, building trust with its current president, and fostering a cooperative relationship.

Implementing this temporary closure now, in an election year, definitely reads as a clear attempt from the Democratic Party to appeal to voters who seem concerned about these matters. It underscores the complex and contentious nature of immigration policy in the United States, a topic that remains a pivotal issue for voters and policymakers alike.

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Bruna Blanco.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Casper Libero home page for more!