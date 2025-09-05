Taylor Swift is a bride-to-be! Here’s everything you need to know about her engagement

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The love story is about to take a new step — Taylor Swift and her Romeo, Travis Kelce, are engaged! The couple announced the news with a carousel on Instagram, accompanied by the song “So High School”, which Taylor wrote about their relationship. The post also featured an iconic caption that read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Taylor and Travis have been officially together since October 2023. They first met after Travis attended one of Taylor’s concerts in July of that year and admitted publicly that he had tried to give her a “friendship bracelet” with his phone number on it. Months later, she was spotted in the VIP box at one of his games, and the couple made their romance official.

A lucky number woven into days of love

The number thirteen is often considered unlucky, a symbol of misfortune — but that has never been the case for Taylor. Since the beginning of her career, the artist has made it clear that the number holds a different meaning for her: it represents joy, good luck, and milestones.

“I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro,” Swift told Jay Leno in 2009.

“Every time I’ve won an award, I’ve been sitting in the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section, or in row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically, whenever 13 shows up in my life, it’s a good thing.”

As the Swifties well know, our Miss Americana loves an easter egg — and it’s impossible not to notice the number 13 behind the announcement date and the possible planning by Travis Kelce to ensure the number played a role in this moment.

On August 13, Taylor made a memorable appearance on Travis Kelce’s podcast “New Heights”, co-hosted with his brother Jason Kelce. During the episode, not only did she announce her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl”, but we also saw how Travis truly understood her love for the number. He pointed out that 87 — his Kansas City Chiefs jersey number — is his number, while 13 is Taylor’s. Add the two together, and you get 100. “That’s numerology,” Swift laughed on the podcast.

And exactly 13 days later, on August 26, the couple announced their engagement through a carousel of photos on Instagram.

A special ring for a special bride-to-be

Among the romantic photos, Taylor’s dazzling engagement ring stole the spotlight. The ring was designed by the NFL player himself, in collaboration with jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck.

Crafted in yellow gold with hand-engraved details, the piece features a central diamond cut in the historic Old Mine Brilliant style — a vintage technique popular in the 18th and 19th centuries. Each stone is unique, but they all share the same 58 facets typical of the method. The sum of those digits, unsurprisingly, adds up to 13.

With its blend of vintage charm and timeless elegance, the ring’s design echoes the romantic, sentimental aesthetic of the Victorian era. The choice perfectly matches Swift’s personal style, as she has always gravitated toward pieces with history and emotional resonance.

The romantic, flower-filled setting that introduced the newly engaged couple

With a backdrop overflowing with flowers and an enchanted atmosphere, the photos announcing Taylor’s engagement were quickly compared to a 2019 photoshoot from her “Lover” era.

The floral composition, the dreamy light, and the delicate scenery evoke the same whimsical, passionate spirit of Lover. Roses, for example, which were present in both shoots, symbolize classic love and new beginnings. We can say that the era is now being reimagined and given new meaning.

The one i get to spend the rest of my life with

In a new episode of the “New Heights” podcast, co-hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis expressed gratitude for all the love they received after the announcement and even gave advice on the perfect proposal.

“I appreciate everyone who reached out, said something, or posted — all the excitement that’s been going on. It’s been so much fun telling people who I get to spend the rest of my life with,” Travis said.

For the “perfect” marriage proposal, he advised listeners to “really know who you’re with and do it for the right reasons.”

What are the next steps?

A source told People magazine some details about the engagement:

“Taylor and Travis have been in full celebration mode since getting engaged. They are not in the wedding planning stage yet. For now, they just want to enjoy being engaged and take as much time with it as they need. It was a relief not to have to keep it a secret anymore, and they’re so happy it’s out in the open. Both families are overjoyed. There were toasts, tears of happiness, and everyone is thrilled for them.”

And of course, we Swifties are beyond excited to follow the next chapters of this Love Story — and keep dreaming about their wedding day.

