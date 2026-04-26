Sustainable Architecture: building for a changing climate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The world is in a critical state: climate change is increasingly heading down a path of no return. Among many solutions being explored to reverse the situation, such as renewable energy, reforestation, and increased public transportation, sustainable architecture stands out as one of the most promising ways to promote environmental conservation.

What is Sustainable Architecture?

Sustainable architecture can take many forms, and the most prominent today is biophilic design. It consists of incorporating natural elements into architectural spaces, aiming to reconnect people with nature.

This approach brings many benefits to human health and reshapes the view we have of nature, highlighting the benefits of bringing reforestation back to urban spaces and making it an essential part of everyday life.

Essentially, the actual sustainable effectiveness of architecture comes when elements that contribute to an environmentally friendly construction are incorporated into the building. These include green roofs, which improve air quality and indoor thermal comfort, and solar panels, which generate clean and long-lasting energy.

It can also be seen in eco-friendly bricks, made with soil, cement, and water, that do not undergo firing, thereby reducing CO₂ emissions; as well as in the use of reforested wood in structures, helping to prevent large-scale deforestation.

Beyond the use of eco-friendly materials, sustainable architecture also includes the repurposing of old structures for a new setting. This approach, known as retrofit, is becoming popular in urban areas that need revitalization.

THE Retrofit style

The center of São Paulo might be the perfect example of retrofitting in practice. The area is full of old buildings and historical constructions that date back to the 1950s.

To revitalize the region and bring residents back downtown, the city government has implemented initiatives since early 2020 to designate the buildings as historic landmarks, while still allowing specific renovations to meet current needs, all while preserving the essence of the old São Paulo.

After all, why is this considered sustainable? It’s simpler than it seems, and more effective than we might think. Retrofit is essentially the same as reusing a plastic water bottle to create another: the building and its structure already exist, and only need to be adapted.

One of the most famous buildings in São Paulo is being restructured through retrofitting. The Copan Building, as historic and iconic as it is, still evokes the unique style of Oscar Niemeyer while undergoing the necessary renovations for contemporary residents.

Another building located on the same street as Copan that already features retrofitting is the Renata Building. According to Planta.Inc, which manages this and many other retrofitted edifices, this type of sustainable architecture can reduce emissions related to the construction industry by up to 51%, since the most significant impacts come from concrete production — a material not used in retrofitting.

Sustainability isn’t only about finding new ways to include nature in our lives, but also about realizing that we already have the resources to work with — we just need a different perspective.

Retrofitting also means reconnecting with older ways of living, with less polluted cities, and, through that, improving human well-being while ensuring a more sustainable future for the planet.

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The article above was edited by Isabella Simões.

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