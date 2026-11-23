This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the past few years, modern Hollywood movies have felt like an endless loop of soulless copy and paste. Try walking into any movie theater today, and I can guarantee you will be greeted by a wall of familiar posters: sequels, prequels, reboots, cinematic universes, and throwback characters revived once more for yet another round – Hollywood’s addiction to intellectual property has become an inside industry meme, but beneath it all lies a very real cultural crisis.

As studios increasingly mitigate their bets on guaranteed name success, think some movies that have been released this year, just like “Inside Out 2”, “Moana 2”, “Toy Story 5”, “Scream 7” and an endless assembly line of comic-book variations, the question facing the movie industry is clear: Can original stories still survive, let alone thrive?

The industrial assembly line of sequels and franchises

The symptoms of this franchise obsession are well documented in the media realm. Studios have long justified their heavy inclination toward sequels and spin-offs by pointing to the obvious: as analyst Robert Mitchell notes in The Guardian, playing safe is “simply good business sense” when an industry is “clutching at the surest things in sight”. With mega-hits like “Dune: Part Two” and “Deadpool & Wolverine”, familiar titles require far less marketing effort because audiences already know what they are getting.

Yet, as industry analysts and veteran filmmakers repeatedly warn, this short-term security risks cannibalizing Hollywood’s long-term future. Driven by post-pandemic screen closures and industry instability, risk-averse executives have begun operating like a packaged-goods industry, clutching at established titles as financial security blankets.

Studios pour hundreds of millions into recycling nostalgia and building global merchandising pipelines, while systematically starving original screenplays of the marketing and production budget needed to thrive

When studios underfund or quietly dump ambitious original projects, their inevitable commercial failures are immediately weaponized by studio boards as “proof” that audiences only care about existing franchises.

Do moviegoers only want franchises?

Ironically, the narrative that “audiences just won’t show up for original movies anymore” is frequently undermined by reality, even if the road is undeniably harder. Recent box-office trends highlight a complicated contradiction: while original films like Bong Joon-ho’s “Mickey 17” struggled in the box office, original concepts are more than capable of massive returns when given the right promotional space.

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror “Sinners” grossed $365 million on a $90 million budget and Brad Pitt’s racing movie “F1: The Movie” soared to the top of the box office.

Meanwhile, the steep fall of high-profile sequels like “Joker: Folie à Deux”, which plummeted to $207.5 million compared to its predecessor’s $1.08 billion haul, proves that simply wrapping a weak script in familiar IP no longer guarantees success

When a risky, non-franchise film struggles, studios take it as proof that audiences only want the same, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. On the other hand, when an original film breaks through, offering an unpredictable experience that cannot be found anywhere else, the payoff is astounding, proving that moviegoers are indeed starving for freshness.

How horror became cinema’s playground for originality

Speaking of horror like “Sinners”, nowhere else is this hunger for originality more vividly proven than in the genre, which has quietly morphed into modern cinema’s most reliable breeding ground for entirely new narratives.

Far from relying exclusively on recycled 80s slashers, the contemporary horror landscape has become a playground for originality.

While most of the other genres remain trapped in nostalgia slop, horror has thrived by leaning into audacious concepts that spring straight from contemporary social anxieties, from toxic beauty standards in “The Substance” and inherited trauma in “Hereditary”. Paired with inventive marketing campaigns like Neon’s cryptic rollout for “Longlegs”, these films demonstrate that when given daring, singular artistic visions, moviegoers will actively line up for something new.

Why original stories matter more than ever?

The industry’s most influential voices are beginning to notice the same pattern as everybody else. Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has stepped up to remind the industry of its purpose. While debuting his new major original sci-fi “Disclosure Day”, Spielberg issued a warning to studio producers: Hollywood must continue to invest heavily in original stories, or the industry will eventually “run out of gas.”

Hollywood was born out of raw human art and the desire to express the authentic depths of the human experience. In this new era defined by the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, human art matters more than ever.

Warning against this shift, cinema icon Tony Leung characterized AI as a double-edged sword for the industry, noting that while it cuts costs for studios, it threatens the very artistic essence of cinema: “It saves a lot of money, but this will go to mainstream movies, the popcorn ones, because [AI filmmaking] is easier and saves money. You don’t need to think. There’s no creativity. It’s just calculations, there’s no soul.”

Because AI operates strictly by scraping past data, it lacks genuine emotional vulnerability and the capacity for lived human experience. As Leung cautions, when filmmaking is reduced to “calculations” without creative risk, it mirror-images studio IP recycling: both strategies look backward to synthesize derivative content rather than betting on human originality.

Sure, franchises can provide the financial setting that keeps studios afloat, but original stories born from human vision are the reason movies are considered the seventh art. If Hollywood wants to avoid turning into an automated copy-printer, executives must rediscover the courage to back untried visions.

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The article above was edited by Ana Rita Rodrigues Fernandes.

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