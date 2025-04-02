Street Style from Fashion Weeks: What happened on the streets during international runways

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

We all know fashion is always changing and evolving. One of its influences is the Fashion Week and the clothes that people are wearing, following trends based on new collections that the brands launch.

The street style is not different at all. What we wear can reflect a lot more than just style, but a mood or a taste of something, or even something about our personality. Based on all that, let’s take a look at the changes that’s happening in the fashion world presumed by what people are wearing on the streets.

One of the topics that is trending on the streets is maximalism. People wearing looks composed of a lot of pieces, like the wrap coats – that can be of animal prints, being the leopard most used – trench coats or the fringe lined overcoats used by a lot of famous names on the streets, that makes the look by itself.

The mix of prints is also being seen a lot. Using a t-shirt with a coat, belt and pants that has a different print over it makes the outfit look super cool and detached from the patterns.

Another tendency on the streets is the lace and sheer skirts, that are being used frequently, changing the image of the lace as just a sexy piece of clothing. The skirts can be also used with oversized t-shirts, jackets or coats alongside, which brings to the look a different perspective and make it so much more comfy.

We can see the lace a lot as well, in croppeds and pantyhoses, composed with a coat over it, to bring comfort and to make it a casual look.

And if you thought men were left out of this you were wrong! Along all the fashion weeks we’ve had a lot of men that served and delivered us a lot of stunning outfits. But actually, who said they can’t use “feminine” pieces as well?

One of the tendencies is exactly that. Men compose their looks with pieces that give them a more “feminine silhouette”, like more fitted blazers or skinny jeans.

Also talking about masculine style, men were running all the streets with handbags, a chic and timeless type of item that goes with every look.

And for those who follow TikTok trends, we all know that we up the Office Siren kinda look since 2023. The style, which came back on fire with ties, with no surprises, was used by a lot of guests that wanted to bring up this vibe.

The bomber jackets were the stars of the moment. People used them a lot with denim oversized shorts and oversized jeans, which gives an opportunity to compose the look with sneakers or boots, which we’ve seen a lot at this fashion week season as well.

As mentioned before, boots were very used in all different styles and sizes. It’s amazing that this season showed us that there’s no need for a “chic” look to wear a pair of one, they can be casual too.

At this Fashion Week street style season, the fringing trend also came back like never before! Bags, jackets, boots and all types of pieces made by fringes run all the way down the streets and make us go crazy wanting to buy them ASAP!

Making its return such as the fringing, the peep toe heels, that were very used in the past but became forgotten for a while in the fashion world, made its revenge and it is more than just back! It is one of the promises of the 2025 Fashion Week.

Those were some of the most popular looks, items and styles that have been seen on the 2025 edition of Fashion Weeks street style. What Paris, Milan, London, Seul, Copenhagen, New York, Berlin, São Paulo and all other editions of this event have in common is the amount of people who wear clothes that show their personality and make us identify ourselves and to be inspired to buy some of what they’re using and to follow the trends as well.

