Stranger Things New Teaser: Everything We Know About the Season Finale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

First Teaser of Season 5

On Saturday, May 31st, the event “TUDUM” by Netflix happened in Los Angeles, where several upcoming productions were teased, including the highly anticipated new (and last) season of Stranger Things.

In the teaser, we saw a few seconds from 8 different scenes from the ending of Netflix’s biggest original series, and the internet quickly filled with theories.

The teaser begins with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Will (Noah Schnapp) talking about the night he went missing, back in season 1. This scene is followed by iconic moments from past seasons, bringing a nostalgic wave. Seeing every step of this narrative come to an end made fans really emotional.

What We Already Know About the Season Finale

Back in November of 2024, we got the names of all the episodes in season 5:

The Crawl

The Vanishing of… (name was blurred)

The Turnbow Trap

Sorcerer

Shock Jock

Escape from Camazotz

The Bridge

The Rightside Up

We also know the finale will pick up exactly where season 4 ended — there’ll be no time gap. We already have an idea that the focus will be on Will. It all began with him, so it makes sense that it ends with him.

New Characters

In past seasons, we were introduced to many iconic new characters such as Robin and Eddie, but so far in this season, only one has been announced.

The young actor’s name is Jake Connelly. We saw a glimpse of his character — whose name we still don’t know — in a behind-the-scenes video last year, and also in the official teaser.

Returning Cast

Besides the new faces, we’ll see the return of the beloved main cast — Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, David Harbour, and more — all reprising their iconic roles for the final chapter of this epic story.

Max’s fate remains uncertain. Played by Sadie Sink, her character ended Season 4 in a coma, and the teaser only confirms that she’s still in the hospital. Hopefully, this new season will show her recovery – and her return to the fight alongside the rest of the group.

Fans Theories

In one scene, we see Will screaming “RUN!” in a very intense way, and one theory circulating is that Will may have powers just like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), or even power over Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), since he was chosen from the very beginning by the enemy.

Still about Will, there’s a theory that Vecna used him as a “portal” to Hawkins, and that his body could be used in the new season by Vecna to attack and kill people — even those loved by Will. This theory is gaining more traction online.

Another theory is that Holly Wheeler — played by Anniston and Tinsley Price from seasons 1 to 4, and now portrayed by Nell Fisher in season 5 — Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy’s (Natalia Dyer) sister, will go missing. Her name is believed to be the one blurred in the second episode title. There are several small moments featuring the little blonde girl throughout the seasons that make this theory compelling. In season 1, she sees the lights in Will’s hallway and room. In season 3, she sees the Mind Flayer in the trees on the 4th of July when nobody else seems to notice. And she is the last character to speak in season 4.

Release Dates

We also got the release dates. The final season will be divided in three parts:

Part 1: Out on November 26

Part 2: Out on December 25 (Christmas Day)

Part 3: Finale – Out on December 31st (New Years Eve)

It’s clear that the Duffer brothers want the final season to be giant, iconic and remembered!

Saying goodbye to Stranger Things won’t be easy. For over eight years, this show has shaped pop culture and captured the hearts of millions. But one thing is certain: the final season promises a farewell as unforgettable as the journey itself.

_______________

The article above was edited by Maria Clara Polcan.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!