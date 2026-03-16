Stateside Hits #1 on Spotify: Why Are Pop Girlies Taking Over Pop Culture?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pop has become a form of cultural and visual branding by exploring women’s narratives that mix humor, irony, and memorable refrains. A recent example is the track “Stateside + Zara Larsson” by PinkPantheress, which reached #1 on the Spotify Top 50 Global.

“Stateside” highlights the strength of women in pop streaming.

The original version of “Stateside” was released in April 2025 as a part of the mixtape “Fancy Some More?” by British artist PinkPantheress. The track blends pop and electronic beats, along with a music video that features settings and outfits representing the singer’s visual identity. The song was a major success and entered the Top 23 of the UK’s Singles Chart.

Among several remixes, the track also received a new version featuring Zara Larsson, released on streaming platforms on January 16.

PinkPantheress has emerged as one of the defining voices of contemporary pop, frequently appearing in TikTok trends and reaching increasingly higher positions on global charts. Following the strong performance of “Stateside + Zara Larsson” and her distinctive style, marked by 2000’s references and eclectic aesthetics in hits such as “Tonight” (2025), the singer positions herself as one of the most promising artists in today’s music scene.

Her music was also featured at the 2026 Winter Olympics, during the performance of American figure skater Alysa Liu, the current Olympic Champion, further boosting attention around the song and the artists.

A new era of 2000’s pop music?

Since the 2000’s, female voices have been prominent in pop culture. Singers like Britney Spears with the hit “Oops!… I Did It Again”, Beyoncé with “Crazy In Love”, Avril Lavigne representing pop-rock with “Complicated”, Taylor Swift with her album Fearless and Katy Perry, known for her fantastical, colorful music videos, helped consolidate a style that dominated channels like MTV and continues to have a strong influence today.

Since the peak of MTV and the rise of Disney stars like Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana in the late 2000’s, nostalgic cycles in pop culture have helped revive songs and styles from that era. Recently, The Walt Disney Company announced a special titled The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. As a result, both those who experienced that period and younger audiences today continue to rediscover these hits

Today, new generations are returning to this aesthetic, bringing back elements such as sparkle, exaggeration, boldness, femininity, and everyday storytelling. This revival is not accidental.

Sabrina Carpenter is one of the main names behind this nostalgic turn. A former Disney star, the singer uses puns and references to 2000’s films in her lyrics and music videos. The song “Nonsense” (2024) showcases this sharp humor, accompanied by rom-com inspired visuals.

Her success surged after the release of her album Short n’ Sweet (2024), which earned her the Grammy and topped the U.S charts.

Sabrina Carpenter has responded to criticism over the sexual tone of her performances, stating:

“If you can’t handle a girl being comfortable in her sexuality, don’t come to my shows. People have been trying to shame female artists forever. In the 2000’s it was Rihanna, in the 90’s it was Britney Spears, in the 80’s it was Madonna — and now it’s me.”

The Swedish singer Zara Larsson herself, who went through a period that fans described as the “flop era”, has returned with a new Y2K-inspired aesthetic. The artist combines vibrant colors, especially in her makeup, which has become a reference on TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram, maximalism and transparency, shaping the visual identity of her Midnight Sun tour. In addition, she has been investing in fun and lighthearted songs, playfully experimenting with different styles.

The aesthetic that connects with Gen Z

By investing in lyrics that portray common situations of youth, such as friendships, parties, insecurities, and dreams, many artists are gaining space in pop culture and creating strong connections with their audience, turning young people into its main consumers and the streamings they are well aware of.

The singer Olivia Rodrigo, also a former-Disney star, gained worldwide recognition with her album Sour (2021), released during the pandemic. On the project, she explores personal and emotional experiences. The track “Drivers License” spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gracie Abrams is another artist gaining prominence. She gained recognition after her album The Secret of Us (2024), which includes the track “Us,” a collaboration with Taylor Swift. Her music focuses on a more introspective and melancholic pop style.

With her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (2023), Chappell Roan consolidated her success in alternative pop. Through performances inspired by drag culture and by becoming an icon of the LGBTQIA+ community, she explores themes such as the discovery of identity and sexuality in her lyrics. The track “Good Luck, Babe!” addresses these themes by portraying internal conflicts.

In a more upbeat tone, the South African singer Tyla embraces a sound that blends pop and electronic elements, combined with a strong visual identity and rhythms tied to dance and youth culture.

By exploring this new generation that is gaining more and more space, we can see its significant influence on the music industry and its ability to connect with everyday audiences. All that’s left to do is update your pop girlie playlist.

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The article above was edited by Julia Galoro.

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