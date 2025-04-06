SPFW 2025: What to expect from the biggest fashion event in Brazil?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

After 30 years of fashion shows, edition N59 commemorates the beginning of a new cycle, honoring the past and everything that’s about to come. Celebrating all the bridges that SPFW has created between tradition and innovation, handmade and digital, local and global. We can expect next week to have lots of diversity, innovation and creative DNA.

Under the theme “Fashion that transforms, future that inspires”, this SPFW starts on April 6th and ends on April 11th. The fashion shows will be held throughout the big city of São Paulo, taking place at shopping JK Iguatemi, Casa Higienópolis and others external spaces.

When did it start?

It all started with “Phytoervas Fashion” in 1993, produced by Paulo Borges and the businesswoman Cristiana Arcangeli (creator of Phytoervas). The event featured nine fashion shows in three days in a warehouse on Vila Olímpia, on the west side of São Paulo, and important marks of Brazil’s fashion happened in this event. One of them was the classic Alexandre Herchcovitch skull pattern, which was paraded for the first time.

In 1996 Paulo disassociated with Cristiana, and started a new partnership with Morumbi Shopping, making “Morumbi Fashion Week”. Paulo explained that they had different goals, Cristiana cared for the entertainment aspect of the event, while he wanted to organize and structure brazilian’s fashion industry, creating an official fashion calendar.

In 2001, the name finally changed to “São Paulo Fashion Week”. Important things marked that edition, such as the event’s first transmission and Ronaldo Fraga’s tribute to Zuzu Angel.

Edition N59

This edition counts with 17 fashion shows, with consecrated names in the national fashion industry like Alexandre Herchcovitch, Lino Villaventura and Walério Araújo. But we will also have the debut of two new brands, Leandro Castro and MNMAL.

Leandro is known for his commitment to sustainability, he explores hybrid technology using discarded materials to create authentic designs. As the name says, MNMAL is a brand focused on minimalist designs, caring for quality, comfort and no labels; thinking about low impact in the environment and valuing local producers.

Interested? Check out the fashion show’s calendar at SPFW instagram page (@spfw)!

