So Close to What – Tate McRae’s new album is here!

After playing concerts all over the world with her “Think Later World Tour”, Tate McRae did not lose time and just released her third studio album So Close To What. In this new era, the Canadian popstar combines elements of 2000’s sexy club music and shows us what hot girl energy really is.

With her debut in 2017, the now 21 year-old has fluctuated through different styles of pop music and has narrated her growth, from a teenager to a woman, through her projects. Despite having “you broke me first”, a sad girl song, as the first hit of her career, in this album Tate is all about being a baddie with no excuses.

The lead singles in this record are “It’s ok I’m ok”, “2 Hands”, “Sports car” and her latest release “Revolving door”, which are great and catchy picks. All of those were released with iconic music videos that gathered elements of amazingly done choregraphies and a variety of stylish outfits. The other tracks follow along with features such as Flo Milli on “bloodonmyhands” and the Australian singer and also Tate’s boyfriend, The Kid LAROI on “I know love”.

“So Close To What” opening is marked with the track “Miss Possessive” which contains a voice note from actress Sydney Sweeney saying “No seriously, get your hands off my man”. This special detail surprised many fans right away.

The album’s narrative is about falling in love but also still being in a healing process. Throughout her tracks, Tate sings about her jealous and excited side with the new person she wants alongside her vulnerable past self, who is still sorting out how to deal with the scars left by her ex-partner.

In this record, the highlight track has to be “Purple lace bra.” The melodic production is accompanied by the singer’s confusion and understanding of a toxic relationship. Mcrae narrates how she enjoyed the sexual experience with her ex but how, at some point, she realized how the other person couldn’t see her as more than a casual sex partner when she says “You only listen when I’m undressed / Hear what you like and none of the rest.”

Just recently, on Monday (24), after her album release performance, Tate surprised her fans with the bonus track “Siren sounds” and new merch. The t-shirt released by the singer has the phrase “Leak This” stamped, referencing her album being leaked back in January.

During a podcast interview, the Canadian pop star has revealed that she discovered the leak because of a fan’s direct message. She didn’t really feel affected until an hour later admitting she “sobbed for 10 hours straight”.

Despite the bad surprise, the album is expected to be McRae’s first #1 debut on the Billboard 200 with 150K units sold in the United States.

So Close to What is out now and available on all music streaming platforms. Go check it out!

