She’s back! Everything we know about Zendaya’s new film ‘Challengers’

It’s 2024 and everyone is eager to see Zendaya shine like never before in Challengers, the new film directed by Luca Guadagnino. Known for his critically acclaimed works like Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria, Guadagnino’s involvement in Challengers has sparked high expectations among audiences worldwide.

Originally scheduled to premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival in 2023, the film’s release was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Now, with the strike resolved, fans are counting down the days until Challengers debuts and they can finally witness Zendaya’s talent on the silver screen.

What is ‘Challengers’ about?

Challengers tell Tashi’s (Zendaya) story, a tennis prodigy. After an injury that sidelines her playing career, Tashi pivots to coaching, aiming to transform her husband, Art (Mike Faist), an average and irrelevant player, into a Grand Slam champion. However, their aspirations take an unforeseen turn when he faces a string of defeats, prompting Tashi to enroll him in a “challenger” event.

Little do they know this decision leads to a reunion with his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick (Josh O’Connor), adding layers of complexity to their dynamic. Suddenly, she sees herself entangled in a high-stakes love triangle. Who’s going to win this competition (and Tashi’s heart)?

However, what every fan is dying to know is: are Patrick and Art going to kiss?

Who’s in the cast?

In addition to Zendaya’s portrayal of Tashi, Challengers has many remarkable names on the cast. Mike Faist steps into the role of Art Donaldson, Tashi’s husband, while Josh O’Connor, known for his work in The Crown, takes on the character of Patrick, Tashi’s former flame and Art’s ex-best friend. Together, they make the relationships in the story feel real and alive, sharing an incredible chemistry on screen.

Release Date

Despite the delays, the buzz surrounding Challengers has only intensified, with audiences expecting its long-awaited debut.

Finally, the wait is over! Challengers is set to hit theaters across the United States on April 26, 2024. For fans in Brazil, the movie premieres a day earlier on April 25th, giving them even more reason to celebrate.

Trailers and Posters

MGM recently revealed two trailers for Challengers, offering a glimpse into the captivating storyline and the compelling interactions among its characters. Zendaya also gifted the fans and shared on social media the official poster for the movie, leaving us even more excited.

As the release date approaches, the anticipation for Challengers continues to grow. With Zendaya’s star power and Guadagnino’s directorial talent, the film promises to deliver a compelling narrative filled with drama, emotion, and unforgettable performances.

Prepare to embark on an exhilarating journey as Challengers makes its much-anticipated debut on the silver screen, captivating audiences with its gripping tale of love, competition, self-discovery, and unexpected twists. Let the match point begin!

