Sabrina Carpenter Is Ready to Tease (Again) in Man’s Best Friend: Here’s Why It’s Her Signature Move

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to controversy, and her new album is no exception. She’s been receiving criticism ever since the cover was announced. Learn more about this and other cases.

Man’s best friend

My new album, “Man’s Best Friend” 🐾

is out on August 29, 2025.



i can’t wait for it to be yours x



Pre-order now: https://t.co/E7QJWhYV2D pic.twitter.com/UXVLzBQTj4 — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 11, 2025

On June 11th, Sabrina Carpenter announced her new album, which released on August 29th. She revealed the album cover, which received widespread criticism for its portrayal of her, kneeling on her hands, in a dog-like position, while a man holds her hair like a leash. The cover fits the album’s title, Man’s Best Friend, which is what humans typically call dogs.

The photo, like other actions of the singer, divided opinions, with some saying she reinforced sexist stereotypes by calling a woman a “bitch”, and others saying it was satirical, which the singer intended to convey.

Sabrina then released an alternative cover aimed at those who criticized her, using her signature humor and irony. She even wrote a provocative caption, something she often does after receiving hate.

i signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys



& here is a new alternate cover approved by God

available now on my website 🤍https://t.co/E7QJWhZsSb pic.twitter.com/Hl4xInhvnY — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 25, 2025

Narrative Freedom

One of the main criticisms Sabrina receives concerns her song lyrics, which portray a feminine desire that she treats naturally, much like Madonna and Britney Spears. She uses her image as a form of artistic expression and cultural provocation. Her clothing is also a target, seen by many as vulgar.

Many fans see excessive pressure being placed on the artist, pointing out that if a man had written lyrics with the same meaning, he wouldn’t be judged or attacked. Of course, Sabrina also addressed this in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine:

“It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They say, ‘She only sings about this.’ But those are the songs you guys popularized. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it.“

Juno positions

During the singer’s Short ‘n Sweet-era concert, during the song “Juno,” Carpenter performed sexually suggestive poses, which led many to criticize her once again. Critics repeatedly pointed out that there could be children in the audience, even though they are not her target audience. This reignited the long-standing debate about the limits of sensuality in pop music and how much artists should tone down their performances for younger viewers.

In the same interview, Sabrina talked about the “Juno” positions and emphasized that it’s part of the show — but it’s people who choose to share them on social media:

“It’s in my show… I can’t control that. There are so many more moments besides the positions in “Juno,” but those are the ones you guys post every night… “

Sabrina Carpenter’s Satire

Like many female singers, such as Madonna and Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter embraced what was so often said about her in this latest era with Short ‘n Sweet, ironically saying, “If they called me that, now I am.” This highlights her way of dealing with criticism, as she not only mocks it but also weaves it into her narrative.

Manchild

The single from the new album, released on June 6th, already gives a glimpse of what this new era will be like.

The music video uses the metaphor of hitchhiking with immature and childish men to criticize the frustration of relationships with emotionally immature men. It establishes itself as a visual satire. Sabrina assumes the role of protagonist of her own journey, reacting with irony and placing herself in a position of control, even when the drivers beside her symbolize men incapable of keeping up with her emotionally. Each scene explores male frailties and reveals female sagacity in the face of them.

Sabrina builds a playful, irreverent, and simultaneously critical universe. At the beginning and end, Sabrina abandons a vehicle and asks for another ride, suggesting a cycle of encounters and disagreements with men who don’t meet her expectations. This repetition serves as a metaphor for toxic or frustrating relationship patterns, but it’s handled with lightness and self-awareness, as if the singer is saying she recognizes these mistakes but isn’t shaken by them.

In the end, Sabrina’s reaction to the haters is very calm, but never lets it slide. She seems to be doing well in this phase and always responds with irony.

This article above was edited by Brisa Kunichiro.

