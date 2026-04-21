Runway Highlights from Rio Fashion Week 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After more than a decade away from the main fashion circuit, Rio Fashion Week returns with renewed ambition and a clear message: Rio is ready to reclaim its place on the global fashion map.

Held at the iconic Pier Mauá, the event brought together around 20 Brazilian brands in a program that extended beyond the runway, blending fashion, business, and immersive experiences.

Runways: between identity and reinvention

The season opened with collections that clearly defined the new direction of Rio’s fashion scene. Osklen presented a sophisticated and conscious narrative, focusing on sustainable materials and a minimalist aesthetic influenced by nature. Handred delivered relaxed tailoring with wide, precise cuts, exploring the balance between structure and lightness.

Hisha stood out for its experimental approach, layering, textures, and unconventional constructions resulted in an almost conceptual show. In contrast, Blue Man reaffirmed its strength in beachwear, elevating it to a luxury level through vibrant prints and fluid silhouettes that reflect Rio’s lifestyle.

Other designers, such as Patricia Viera and Karoline Vitto, expanded the conversation. While Viera reimagined leather with innovation, Vitto brought discussions of body diversity to the forefront, reflecting a more inclusive and contemporary fashion perspective.

Models in focus: the faces of the season

If the collections shaped the narrative, the casting brought it to life. Rio Fashion Week 2026 showcased a dynamic mix of established names and rising talents, reinforcing the industry’s growing emphasis on diversity and representation.

Among the standout names, Mikaela Gomes emerged as one of the most in-demand faces of the week, walking for multiple brands and demonstrating remarkable versatility. Julia Barucci, with an established international career, brought a refined presence to the runway, while Sayonara Romão continued her rapid ascent following appearances in major global fashion circuits.

New faces also made a strong impression. Lulu Yu stood out for her adaptability across different aesthetics, and Noah Alef gained attention as one of the most promising newcomers of the season.

Representation remained a central theme. Raphaella Tratske stood out in shows that embraced body diversity, while Sam Porto reinforced the growing visibility of transgender talent in fashion. Meanwhile, Mariane Calazan drew attention with a notable exclusive appearance, highlighting the continued dialogue between Brazilian fashion and global luxury circuits.

Defining trends

Several key directions emerged across the runways. Tailoring appeared lighter and adapted to tropical climates, while beachwear moved beyond casual into more sophisticated territory. Artisanal techniques such as crochet, embroidery, and handcrafted detail took center stage, highlighting local culture.

Sustainability was present not just as a concept, but as an integrated practice. Fluid silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and a palette ranging from natural tones to bold colors completed the picture of a fashion scene seeking identity while maintaining global relevance.

Pop-ups and experiences: fashion as immersion

Beyond the runway, Rio Fashion Week invested heavily in experiences. The Experience Hub became one of the event’s liveliest spaces, featuring live streaming of shows, exhibitions, and interactive installations that brought audiences closer to the fashion universe.

Among the highlights, the “Haute Couture at Carnival” exhibition created a compelling bridge between high fashion and popular culture, translating Brazil’s spirit into impactful pieces. Pop-ups also played a central role, with spaces dedicated to literature, art, and design creating a multidisciplinary atmosphere.

The Boiler Stage, with its program of talks, gatherings, and sunset parties, reinforced this hybrid approach, transforming the week into a true convergence point for fashion, culture, and entertainment.

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The article above was edited and translated by Maria Clara Polcan

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