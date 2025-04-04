The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

American indie-rock singer and songwriter Lucy Dacus has just released her latest studio album, Forever is a Feeling, last Friday (28). Lucy’s first release since the separation of Boygenius, a band that also included Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, is 43 minutes long and contains 13 songs.

The love experience and Dacu’s lyricism

Forever is a Feeling is a collection of love songs, but it goes far beyond conventional narratives. In this record, Lucy Dacus explores various experiences, evolving the bittersweet feeling, and showing both the bright and dark sides of romantic and platonic love.

Opening up with “Big Deal”, Dacus reveals part of her intentions with this album: embarking on a brave journey of sharing her feelings about past relationships, heartbreaks, and healing. What becomes even more noticeable later on, is in “Talk”, a song about being with a confusing person that left without an explanation, leaving only insecurities, “Do I make you nervous or bored? / Or did I drink you to the last drop?” Lucy sings, expressing the frustration of a relationship that fizzled out, with lingering questions and a sense of emotional depletion, which is beautifully reflected on the heavy drums and guitars of this tune.

Following on with “Ankles”, now Dacus explores a very sensual and physical relation: “Pull me by the ankles to the edge of the bed / And take me like you do in your dreams.” is just one of the bold verses where she exposes the intense desire for intimate moments. All of that is accompanied by a very soft, innocent melody that contrasts with the rawness of the lyrics.

But what surely garnered more attention from the fans were the romantic tracks about mutual and healthy love. In songs such as “Come Out”, “Best Guess”, “Most Wanted Man” and “Lost Time”, Dacus shows how much she has grown out of those past, troubled relationships and now lives peacefully with someone she’s deeply in love with.

“You’re my best guess”

It is no longer a secret that Lucy Dacus and her ex-bandmate Julien Baker are currently dating, and that is one of the reasons why fans were so anxious about Forever is a Feeling. With the release of new songs, the fans were looking forward to learning more about the relationship dynamics and backstory. Luckily, their expectations were fulfilled!

In the song “Best Guess”, Lucy shares the excitement and the sweetness of being in love with a dear friend: “You are my favorite place. You were my best friend before you were my best guess at the future.” She sings alongside Julien, wanting to share a future with her partner.

Features and background vocals

Regarding features, Lucy Dacus brings 3 special guests to this record, which may look just average, or even a bit disappointing to some. Still, on the other hand, the singer doesn’t usually work with features, so that’s something new and exciting to the fans.

Especially when the guests in question are Hozier, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers. Even though Julien’s participation in the songs is not credited, you can hear her background vocals in the chorus of “Most Wanted Man” and “Best Guess”, romantic tracks that reflect the experience of being in love. The same happens with Phoebe’s backing vocals in “Modigliani”; A charming and intimate track, that goes as far as referencing one of Phoebe’s songs: “Garden Song”.

The highlight of the album is “Bullseye”, featuring Hozier. The duet feels like a warm Sunday afternoon: a calm and peaceful melody, merged with heartfelt lyrics about a “right person, wrong time” type of relationship. It’s sweet, yet sad. The depth and nostalgia present in this track permeate all through Forever is a feeling; Therefore, “Bullseye” perfectly embodies the record’s essence.

Lucy Dacus’ fourth studio album is a must-listen for anyone with a sensitive heart. The singer’s sincere way of writing, aligned with her fearless embrace of vulnerability, makes her songs relatable and touching.

Now talking about the sonority of the record, it is tender and almost angelic most of the time, nothing extravagant, yet occasionally shifts to heavier, more intense, and striking arrangements, creating an immersive experience that draws listeners deeper into the emotional atmosphere of the album.

