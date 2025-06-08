Real-life super heroes: the journalists that risk their lives to give voice to people

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world often overwhelmed by noise, censorship, and violence, journalists stand on the front lines, amplifying the voices of the oppressed and bearing witness to history. While many of us remain safely inside our homes consuming the news, these real-life superheroes report from war zones, face threats, and sometimes, tragically, pay the ultimate price for the truth. The stories of Shireen Abu Akleh, Mstyslav Chernov, Maurício Kubrusly, Janine di Giovanni, and Yannis Behrakis reveal the bravery and passion that bring the truth to light, even in the darkest places.

Shireen Abu Akleh – Voice of Palestine

Born in Jerusalem and known across the Arab world, Shireen Abu Akleh was a pioneering Palestinian-American journalist who worked with Al Jazeera for over two decades. She was known for her powerful reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and gave visibility to countless unheard stories. In May 2022, she was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank. Her death sparked international outrage and highlighted the grave dangers journalists face, even when clearly identified as press.

Mstyslav Chernov – The Lens in the Crossfire

Ukrainian photojournalist and filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov became globally recognized for his harrowing documentation of the siege of Mariupol during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Working with the Associated Press, Chernov’s raw images and footage brought the war’s brutality to the forefront. His film 20 Days in Mariupol later won the Oscar for Best Documentary, reminding the world of the power of visual journalism to tell human stories from within the rubble and violence.

Janine di Giovanni – Witness to War

American war correspondent, Janine di Giovannihas spent decades covering conflicts in the Middle East, Africa, and the Balkans. Her writing – rich in blood and dreams, deeply human and literary – captures the emotional and psychological toll of war. Di Giovanni’s courage in entering some of the world’s most dangerous zones has made her a leading voice on human rights and a defender of journalistic integrity.

Yannis Behrakis – Capturing Humanity Through the Lens

Greek photojournalist Yannis Behrakis spent nearly three decades documenting conflicts around the world — from Kosovo to Sierra Leone, from the refugee crisis to the Arab Spring. His moving images, especially of refugees crossing borders into Europe, sparked international debate and humanitarian action. Behrakis won the Pulitzer Prize in 2016 and passed away in 2019, leaving behind a body of work that attests to photography’s power to drive change.

“Described by colleagues as ‘a hurricane’, and known for a ferocious work ethic, Behrakis did not pretend to wield his lens with absolute neutrality. “I’m there to record the best and the worst of humankind,” he said. But he also regarded his job as giving a voice to those who had none, and bringing their plight before the eyes of the world.”

The Risks of Telling the Truth

In a journalistic report from UOL, it’s possible to see a visual highlight that expresses the deadly risks journalists face. As shown in the chart, more than half of media fatalities since 2011 have occurred in war zones. Years like 2012 and 2013 saw peak losses (over 140 deaths), largely in Syria and Iraq. Despite some decline, the threat remains alarmingly persistent.



According to a report from FENAJ, it is shown that in 2024 alone, 104 journalists and media workers were killed — 60% due to the Gaza war. The Middle East and Arab world accounted for the majority (66 deaths), followed by Asia-Pacific (20), Africa (eight), the Americas (six), and Europe (four). Of the victims, 92 were men and 12 were women.

Legacy

Journalists serve as the world’s conscience, their voices echoing with duty and humanity. Whether armed with a microphone, a camera, or a pen, they reveal truths often ignored. Their bravery, seen in figures like Abu Akleh, Chernov, and Kubrusly, goes beyond professionalism, driven by a deep commitment to truth and justice.

This tribute honors a few, but the legacy of journalistic heroism is vast. Names like Anna Politkovskaya, Jamal Khashoggi, and Daphne Caruana Galizia resonate through history, each having sacrified much to speak truth to power. Their stories showcase the courage of those who challenge the status quo, even at great personal risk.

As we remember their sacrifices, one pressing question remains: If we silence truth-tellers, who will speak for the voiceless?

———————————————————————————-

The article above was edited by Maryanna Arison.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!