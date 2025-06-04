Ready for the cold? Check out how to style your favorite coat and still stay warm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Temperatures have officially started to drop and, with the arrival of colder days, the classic question arises: how to stay warm without losing style?

The good news is that it is indeed possible to create elegant and stylish looks with your favorite coat — whether it’s wool, puffer, trench coat, or leather! The key to combining comfort and fashion lies in choosing versatile pieces and applying a few simple style techniques.

Invest in layers

The coat is the protagonist piece of winter, so building smart layers is essential. Start with a thermal base — like long-sleeved fitted tops — and add intermediate layers, such as sweaters, vests, or cardigans. The coat completes the outfit, providing warmth without compromising the lightness of the look.

Mix textures

Another strategy to make your coat stand out is to play with textures. Combining wool with leather, denim, or tailoring makes the outfit more interesting and modern. Mixing fabrics adds more fashion information and helps break the monotony of plain and neutral pieces.

Don’t be scared to use accessories!

Accessories can also play a part in making a difference to your final look. Scarves, hats, gloves, and boots not only help face the cold but also add style to the look. A colorful or patterned scarf, for example, can be the standout point in a more neutral outfit.

Puffer coats are also trending

The puffer coat, once seen purely as a functional piece, has also become a trend. To balance the look, it can be paired up with a pair of tailored pants, boots, or even more elegant items, creating a contrast between sporty and sophisticated.

Tricks to elongate the silhouette

To those who worry that long coats may flatten the silhouette, you can bet on these simple tricks: wearing monochromatic pieces underneath, marking the waist with belts, or choosing pointed-toe shoes or heels, all could help elongate the overral appearance!

Whether you prefer basic outfits or bolder looks, the secret to winter style lies in balancing comfort to face on the cold days and creativity. And don’t forget: use your favorite coat as the key piece and adapt the combinations to match your personal style.

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Maria Esther Cortez.

Like this type of content? Check out Her Campus Casper Libero for more.