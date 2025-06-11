Reactions to Brazil’s first lady: why Janja Lula da Silva’s comments are sparking debate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rosângela Lula da Silva, better known as Janja, is a 58-year-old woman from Curitiba, Brazil. A sociologist and political activist, Janja has always been immersed in politics, even before meeting her future husband, Lula da Silva. She was affiliated with the Workers’ Party (Partido dos Trabalhadores) and actively opposed Lula’s imprisonment between 2018 and 2019.

In May 2022, she and Lula got married in a grand ceremony, which drew significant online criticism due to his past corruption accusations. That same year, Janja stood by her husband during his presidential campaign against then-incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro.

Since January 2023, she has been active on social media and at official events alongside her husband, often making sharp political comments. Sometimes, her remarks focus on specific causes; at other times, they target prominent individuals, such as Elon Musk. Her speeches frequently spark online debate, raising the question: What are her duties as First Lady? Here are some of her most notable statements:

January 8th, 2023: Condemnation of the Coup Attempt

After the attempted coup on January 8, 2023, Janja’s voice as First Lady gained prominence. During Lula’s presidential inauguration ceremony, she did not give a speech but appeared to fulfill the traditional First Lady role — that of a supportive wife.

However, on January 8, right-wing extremists and supporters of the former president Bolsonaro attacked Brazil’s capital, claiming the election was fraudulent. They vandalized buildings representing the three branches of the Brazilian government, destroying symbols of democracy and justice.

Following the attack, Janja took to social media to denounce the events and highlight their impact on the country’s democracy and republic. She praised the workers tasked with repairing the damage, calling them “Brazilians worthy of being called patriots.” On her X (formerly Twitter) account, she compared left-wing and right-wing protests, arguing that the former tended to be more peaceful.

Her remarks drew both support and backlash online, with critics accusing her of overstepping her role while others applauded her for standing up for democracy. Despite the controversy, her statements highlighted her commitment to political engagement, a trait rooted in her academic and activist background.

November 2024: “F* you, Elon Musk”

During a G20 event in November 2024, Janja made headlines for a direct attack on businessman Elon Musk, who had gained significant influence in the Trump administration. During her speech, she stated:

“I am not afraid of Elon Musk or his attempts to gain global power. F*** you, Elon Musk.” Janja Lula da Silva

The comment triggered widespread online criticism, with detractors questioning her suitability as First Lady. Elon Musk himself responded with a sarcastic post on X, escalating the controversy.

CRISE DIPLOMÁTICA 🇺🇸🇧🇷



Esbanja está desesperada e já mostrando sua verdadeira face.



Aquela 'janja' amigável que a mídia esquerdista tentou criar não existe. Ela mandou o Elon Musk do próximo governo dos Estados Unidos ir se foder.



"Fuck you Elon Musk" pic.twitter.com/YHEBQtfCDO — Alex Moretti (@Alexmorettibr) November 16, 2024

a coisa mais ridícula q eu vi essa semana foi a janja gritando fuck you elon musk mona tu é primeira dama pic.twitter.com/8HG0hrYaQY — aninha 🍉 (@shortnlipa) November 17, 2024

May 2025: TikTok Controversy in China

In May 2025, Janja joined Lula on a trip to China for a series of conferences and meetings, one focused on TikTok’s data policies. During a dinner with Xi Jinping, she voiced concerns about children’s exposure to harmful content on the platform, citing cases like a child’s death after attempting a dangerous trend.

She also linked TikTok to the global rise of far-right politics, suggesting it might help spread extremist ideologies. Some attendees reportedly found her comments inappropriate for a social setting, while others praised her for seizing the moment to address a critical issue.

In response to the criticism, Janja stated in an interview:

“I’m not a porcelain biscuit. I don’t go to dinner just to accompany my husband.” Janja Lula da Silva

Despite the Workers’ Party (PT) launching a campaign in defense of Janja on social media — even trying to popularize the hashtag #EstouComJanja (“I’m with Janja”) — the initiative failed to gain traction, even among government supporters. This underscores how her increasingly vocal and active presence has become a significant (and loud) factor in how Lula’s administration is publicly perceived.

At the end of the day, it all circles back to the question: What are the duties of a First Lady? Janja has shown the Brazilian and international public that she is more than just a supportive partner to the president. She has a voice—and she intends to use it.

