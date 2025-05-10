Quiet Luxury X Logo Mania: why are fashion extremes trending?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know that the fashion world is all made by new trends coming all the time and wanting to follow them is something that everyone has done. Based on that, let’s take a look at the new fashion topics: fashion extremes and why they’re trending.

Clothing goes far beyond dressing itself, but to express your personality, your social class and your state of mind. Those trends, such as the Quiet Luxury one and the Logo Mania represent a whole background story above just the appearance, you’ll see that the people who follow one of these trends have a certain type of way to act and live.

A few years ago, rich and influent people, to show that they have a bigger purchasing power, started to wear clothes of brands of great prestige such as Louis Vuitton, Versace, Chanel, Hermes (Bags and Purses) and a lot of more brands that are very expensive. The fashion choices of those people was to wear t-shirts, pants, jackets, hats and purses with the brand logo for us to see that they are such powerful people that can buy these exclusive pieces.

In the course of time, famous people began to do the exact same opposite of that. Instead of wearing pieces that you can see the logo, they started to use clothes that had none of that. A white simple t-shirt and a pair of jeans with no name of any brand on it. This, for them, began to be more luxurious and that’s when the “Quiet Luxury” trend started to exist.

The term “Quiet Luxury” and the term “Old Money” walk together. It wasn’t just to have money anymore, you have to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth. The real rich people, the ones who really have a family legacy and properties don’t use the same kind of clothes that the “less” rich ones do, at least it was what they tryna make us think. And that’s also when all these started to be a fever.

Minimalism, neutral tones and classic tones: those were the characteristics of the type of the Quiet Luxury clothes that even the influencers, actors and singers started to wear. A great example is Kylie Jenner, the businesswoman and influencer who entered in a new era. What was expansive and full of logos started to be just a white long dress that we, even not having the brand name on it, know that costs a lot of zeros.

On the other hand, we have the “Logo Mania” tendency, that is the opposite of quiet but is still very luxury if you consider that, to wear clothes with logos, like Louis Vuitton, you have to have money to buy it, which is very expensive.

There are the ones who love it and the ones who hate it, but one of the stories behind that trend is very nice and very important.

In the beginning of the Hip Hop movement, in the 70’s decade, the rappers that belong to it started to use a lot of clothes that had brand logos on them. The reason for it was for people to see that black people of this movement could also wear those types of pieces and that they also had power and status.

There’s a big discussion about “Logo Mania” that is that people think that the followers of this trend are “fake rich” and tacky people. On the internet, people started to say that looks with a lot of logos on it were of less prestige and showed that the person had less money and just wanted to fit into this higher social class.

In general, this discussion says nothing more than the opinion of people who don’t like this style, because taste in fashion is something very particular and you cannot judge someone for what they wear. Also, Logo Mania can be very nice for launches, because it boosts the sales of these brands and helps them to have recognizement if it’s a new one.

Everyday, month, year or even decade we have new tendencies launching, it’s actually something that never stops to exist. The fashion world is always changing and evolving and people will not wear the same clothes that they wore ten years in the past. We can all have different tastes and styles and still belong to the fashion world and that’s why trends are so important!

