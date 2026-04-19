“Puertas Abiertas” or necessary shift? What’s behind Cuba seeking investment from abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Cuban government is determined to take steps to address the worsening crisis on the island, which has been exacerbated by the Trump administration. After decades of a lack of flexibility, Cuban citizens living abroad will be allowed to invest in the private sector and own businesses in their homeland.

The measure was announced just a few days after President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged that the country was engaged in negotiations with the United States, seeking effective alternatives to revive the Cuban economy, which has historically been constrained by external restrictions, including U.S. embargoes and sanctions.

What the statement reveals goes beyond an attempt at economic flexibility; it also represents a calculated political move. By opening the door to U.S. companies and the diaspora, the government is signaling pragmatism in the face of the crisis, without abandoning its rhetoric of resistance to the embargo

The Role of the U.S. Embargo in Cuba’s Economic Crisis

Early in 2026, dialogue between the two nations became increasingly heated, as the intervention in Venezuela and the capture of Nicolás Maduro had a profound impact on the island’s geopolitical isolation and its oil supply. U.S. President Donald Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on any country that sells oil to Cuba.

Without the fuel provided by Venezuela, its main supplier, Cuba has been hit by a wave of prolonged blackouts and shortages of fuel, food, and medicine.

@tamathapaul Chances are you don’t know what’s going on in Cuba right now. It’s really bad. 🇨🇺 Here’s my take on it (our views, not the ambassadors) ♬ original sound – Tamatha Paul MP

Oliva Fraga, who also serves as Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, spoke out about the U.S. embargo. “The blockade deprives us of access to financing, access to technology, access to markets, and in recent years, it has specifically been aimed at depriving our country of access to fuel.”

Established following the nationalization of U.S. companies in 1960, the embargo against Cuba was imposed and tightened in the years that followed under the pretext of containing the spread of communism in the hemisphere.

One of the most critical developments of the measure was the restriction of Havana’s access to credit, technology, and international markets, creating a situation of isolation that continues to hinder even the slightest attempt at opening up.

The minister’s remarks underscore the urgency of finding the best solutions to overcome a blockade that has dictated the course of the Cuban economy for decades.

New Opportunities, Old Doubts

Despite the U.S. policy of hostility, the minister asserts that Cuba offers growing business opportunities that benefit foreign investment. Private-sector interest could be crucial to revitalizing declining sectors, such as energy, tourism, and infrastructure.

“If those policies change, evidently, our country will be in a better place to implement more quickly and more effectively the transformations we have been carrying out for several years.”, Fraga stated.

Part of the diaspora welcomed the decision to allow Cubans living abroad to invest in the island with enthusiasm, under the pretext of being an opportunity to contribute to economic recovery and development. However,the announcement has also sparked skepticism on social media, due to similar initiatives in the past that ultimately failed because of a lack of transparency and legal certainty.

A recent example is the rapprochement promoted during Barack Obama’s administration, which also took a positive stance toward encouraging the private sector. These initiatives were ultimately halted due to the change in administration in the U.S.

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The article above was edited by Ana Rita Rodrigues Fernandes.

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