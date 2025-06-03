“Protect the Dolls” is more than just a t-shirt print: Understand what this phrase really means

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At first glance, “Protect the Dolls” might look like just another cute slogan on a crop top or a men’s T-shirt. But for the transfeminine community, those words are anything but superficial. They represent a statement of cultural resistance and fight against discrimination. Whether you’ve seen it on TikTok or even worn on a shirt by a celebrity, this movement is definitely making a mark on society. But after all, who exactly are the Dolls?

Who really are the “Dolls”?

In queer and trans communities, Doll is a term many trans women use to refer to one another. It’s a word said with pride and respect – a way to provide comfort and show resilience in a world that often treats them as disposable.

Used as a nickname since the 1980s, being called a Doll is a form of acknowledgement of everything they survive – judgement, harassment, misgendering and sadly much more. It’s a celebration of identity within the transfeminine culture and a form to transmit a message of mutual understanding and respect among trans women.

Why make it a t-shirt print?

Created by North American designer Conner Ives, the “Protect the Dolls” t-shirt made its debut as the final look in his London Fashion Week show in February 2025. Worn by Connor himself, as he stepped onto the runway for the final bow, the shirt instantly attracted attention — not just for its bold design, but for the powerful message it carried.

As a show of support, the piece quickly gained popularity online, especially within the LGBTQIA+ community. It serves as a response to the injustices faced by the trans people around the world – who are often mistreated and perceived as dangerous simply for not fitting into society’s definition of “normal”.

Considered the “Other” – a concept formulated by Simone de Beauvoir to describe the position of women in a patriarchal society – trans people are similarly positioned not as subjects within society, but as a marginalized and objectified category. While the U.S government continues to roll back their rights, a false sense of fear toward them is cultivated, creating space for prejudice to spread. This manufactured fear not only justifies discriminatory policies, but also reinforces the deep-rooted perception of trans people as threats, rather than individuals deserving of dignity, autonomy and protection.

The shirt isn’t just symbolic – it’s actionable. Around 70 to 80% of the profit from each sale is donated to Trans Lifeline NGO, a non-profit organization that provides peer support, protection and intervention for members of the trans spectrum. Priced at 75 pounds, approximately 570 reais, the t-shirt has already raised over 380.000 pounds to date – a response so overwhelming that it exceeded the brand’s production capacity.

The political context

Since taking office, United States President Donald Trump has made it a mission to eradicate what conservatives often refer to as “gender ideology” – a political term used to delegitimize the existence of trans and non-binary people.

His administration rolled back protections for trans students, restricting access to medical care and treatments for transgender individuals under 19 years old. He also banned the group from serving in the military, further marginalizing an already vulnerable population, allowing the legitimization of transphobia at a high level of power. Among the most controversial actions, Trump signed a law that forbids trans women from participating in women’s sports – a move that promotes exclusion and perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

Spreading across the globe, the wave of anti-trans sentiment is no longer confined to the U.S. In earlier April, the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ruled that legal gender must be defined solely by biological sex. This decision was and still is widely condemned by LGBTQIA+ advocates for reinforcing exclusionary notions of identity.

In this context, “Protect the Dolls” is a call to defend trans lives and to push back against the oppressive systems that insist on denying their humanity and right to be treated as a human being.

Celebrities amplifying the message

When celebrities wear a message like that, it immediately turns a fashion statement into a cultural statement. In these cases, visibility does matter, especially when it comes from high-profile figures with massive platforms and the assurance they will be seen by many.

In the Coachella weekend, the singer Troye Sivan made a surprise appearance during Charli XCX’s set, in which he wore the “Protect the Dolls” t-shirt with pride. Tilda Swinton and designer Haider Ackermann were also seen posing in theirs on separate occasions.

But the most talked about appearance was the famous actor Pedro Pascal, who wore the shirt at his 50th birthday in early April. He even wore it again at the United Kingdom premiere of Thunderbolts, the recently released marvel production. Pascal has become a vocal supporter of trans rights since his sister, Lux Pascal, came out as a trans woman in February 2021.

Whether it’s on stage or at a movie premiere, these outings help bring attention to the trans rights movement in spaces that this cause is mostly overlooked. It shifts the narrative from silence and marginalization to recognition and solidarity – as for many trans people seeing public figures support their existence is a reminder that they are not alone.

In conclusion, “Protect the Dolls” isn’t just a t-shirt print, but a powerful message. It’s a call to action to protect trans lives, honor the transfeminine identity and challenge the oppressive governments that continue to discriminate against them without any remorse or thought of consequences. It’s also a reminder that fashion can be more than something aesthetically pleasing – it can be political, bold and deeply human.

