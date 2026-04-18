Productivity: How Gender Bias Shapes What We Call ‘Good Work

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s a typical Tuesday Morning at your corporate job. You arrive on time, sit at your desk and the first thing you hear at 8 a.m. is that your coworker has been promoted. In just two years with the company, they’ve risen more than you did in five.

You question it in your head, but the answer is simple: he’s a man, and you’re not. And that Tuesday is not an anomaly — it has a name, a pattern, and decades of research behind it.

The workplace has always operated by a set of invisible rules, which are not written but rather lived by many women, sitting at the same table as men but still having less credit, less recognition, and lower payment

Joan C. Williams, a researcher at the University of California, interviewed 127 professional women and identified a structural pattern that precisely defines the female experience at work. She published it in her book What Works for Women at Work: The “Prove it Again” bias.

According to Williams, women often need to repeatedly demonstrate their competence, since their mistakes are remembered more often.

Therefore, not only their success is easily questioned, but all this effort is necessary for them to gain the same credibility that is automatically granted to men. Their mistakes are remembered more often, and their success is easily questioned.

During her research, she stated that 68% of women executives have experienced the “prove-it-again” bias; this means that for many women to be seen as equally competent, they need to perform better than men, and their success is attributed more to luck than to skill.

And if this recognition gap is already wide, the pay gap that follows it should not surprise anyone .

Equal Work, Unequal Pay

According to the World Economic Forum, no economy in the world has abolished the gender pay gap; women represent 41.2% of the global workforce, but occupy only 28.8% of senior leadership positions.

That data is not surprising. In a world that still overvalues male strength and intelligence, women were never meant to have a prominent place, and those numbers prove it. Women struggling for a place in the job market is often treated as a tired conversation, but it isn’t. The history is long, and the problem still exists .

During the 19th century, women entered factories in large numbers, working 14 hours a day, six days a week, in dangerous and low-paying jobs. In response to this neglect, young female workers with an activist mindset organized the first industrial protests in the United States.

Even though they spearheaded these protests, they were often excluded from the larger labor movement, which advocated for a “family wage”: sufficient for the husband to support the family alone.

They did the work, but someone else took the credit. That’s not just history: it’s Tuesday Morning.

The hatred against women

In the last years, a social mobilization has gained a lot of strength on digital platforms: the “tradwife” movement.

It essentially signifies traditional woman’s role, and it emerged with female conservative content creators online, who behaved as a submissive homemaker and had a providing husband.

With that in mind, it becomes clear how strongly the aesthetic evokes the housewife of the 1950s or the Victorian era, strengthening the stereotype that a woman’s role is to take care of the home, while men are expected to be the providers.

This stigma, which is perpetuated by social media through this type of content, contributes to the continuation of gender disparity; after all, how can a woman who presents herself online as a homemaker be expected to perform jobs that are socially perceived as “male”?

The hypocrisy lies in this: the very influencer women who propagate this type of thinking have their own sources of income, and therefore cannot be compared to the housewives of the 1950s, who were incapable of having financial freedom.

A Self-Perpetuating Cycle

In conclusion: those influencers perpetuate a narrative that discredits and hides their own careers.

Nothing is a coincidence. While women continue to earn less and struggle for recognition in the workplace, one of the fastest-growing online movements associates women with housework. These movements may look separated, but they reinforce each other.

When social media normalizes the idea that women belong only in domestic spaces, it unintentionally marginalizes them in the labor market, and the consequences are far from abstract. According to the World Economic Forum, at the current pace, it will take 123 years to close the global gender gap. The narrative shapes reality, and reality, in turn, sustains the narrative.

Tuesday morning comes again: the same desk, the same conversations, the same men being praised. It’s just a normal Tuesday. Nothing unusual happened, and that’s exactly the problem.

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The article above was edited by Isabella Scaramucci.

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