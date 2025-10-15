Pop and Politics: How Musicians Influence Social Movements 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When television became popular in the 1950s and 1960s, it turned into a major instrument of influence. The way people dressed and spoke in series and films from that time showed viewers how they should behave and think, suggesting there was only one “right” way to go. In comparison, music, with its different genres, also aims to influence, but unlike television, instead of standardizing, it inspires change.

Memorable lyrics, music videos with purposeful messages, benefit concerts, among many other possibilities, are countless tools that musicians, with creativity, can use to their advantage to transcend age, nationality, and gender, and connect with their audience, empowering communities to act for change.

Melody, harmony, and rhythm, when combined, allow for the expression of emotions, ideas, and experiences, while also connecting people. Music is yet another art form that can provide aesthetic pleasure, but at its core, it serves many other purposes beyond entertainment. Since it evolved from something simple in Ancient Greece into today’s complex compositions, it has also been used as a powerful tool of protest.

Amid social and cultural upheavals, societies transform while searching for new ways to fight for what they believe in. It was during the 1960s and 1970s, a time when the United States was going through turbulent times, that music itself underwent a metamorphosis. That was when it became one of the most powerful weapons in favor of activism.

The sound of resistance

In a country that was entering one war while already involved in another, and with people fighting for Civil Rights, music became the cure. One of the most influential voices in the struggle for the rights of black americans was Nina Simone, a voice for both music and activism. She wrote and performed songs such as “Mississippi Goddam” and “To Be Young, Gifted and Black”, which addressed social injustices, Black resistance against segregation, and the need for human rights.

At the same time Nina performed at protests and rallies, President John Kennedy sent the first American troops to Vietnam in 1963, after attacks from the Asian country on U.S. military bases. In response, major names like Bob Dylan and John Lennon also spoke out with lyrics that became activist anthems, calling for both peace and resistance. With the song “The Times They Are A-Changin”, Dylan highlighted civilian struggles and antiwar protests, with a tone of warning and call to action.

Famous for being one of the Beatles, John Lennon, along with his second wife Yoko Ono, created the “Bed-ins For Peace”, press conferences held from their own bed as a form of peaceful protest. They also released “Give Peace a Chance” and “Imagine” during the Vietnam War. The lyrics of these songs were so impactful that some lines became posters and billboards. The second song, “Imagine”, was inspired by Ono’s book “Grapefruit”. Both reflect on structures that often divide society, such as religion, national borders, and private property.

More than music

After years of struggle, Civil Rights for black americans were finally won, but one thing was still missing for them to live in peace: the end of racism. That’s when, around 1970, Hip Hop was born. Much more than just catchy beats and clever rhymes, it was a cultural and activist movement of resistance and expression for young Jamaicans and Puerto Ricans in the black community.

The symbolic date for the birth of Hip Hop is 1973, when DJ Kool Herc organized a party in an apartment in the Bronx, a neighborhood in New York. There, music was revolutionized with two turntables. DJs extended the instrumental parts of songs so people could dance longer, which became known as breakdancing. Inspired by African beats, MCs layered their rhymes on top, also gaining recognition that night.

The movement combined beat-mixing with rap and rhymes, breakdancing, and graffiti as its four pillars. These elements, together or apart, became the main way young Black people expressed their truth, which at the time meant marginalization in the ghettos, poverty, and lack of opportunities. Many of these problems are still present today, but that was how this community found a way to take a stand.

Modern movements and musicians

Just like Nina Simone’s struggle, progress was made, but marginalization was not erased by Hip Hop. This has led many modern artists to take a stand on these issues. That was the case with Beyoncé, the pop star crowned “Queen,” who in 2016 released “Formation” along with a surprise music video that caused major controversy.

Queen Bey was boycotted by the media for directly criticizing american police and the many cases of racism taking place. In several lines, she makes clear references to the Black Lives Matter movement and describes what it means to be Black in the United States, mentioning physical features typical of black identity. In the video, she appears on top of a New Orleans police car sinking into water, a direct reference to Hurricane Katrina, which in 2005 devastated mainly black communities.

Along the same lines, in 2018, rapper Childish Gambino released the song “This is America”, also paired with a powerful video. Mixing upbeat verses with sharp warnings, he exposes the contradictions of trying to make money as a Black man, while it often serves as a distraction from deeper problems. These problems, such as racism and police violence, still persist today and were already tackled in Beyoncé’s song.

Moving away from the racial theme, another artist who used her voice as an anthem of empowerment was Lady Gaga. With a legion of LGBTQIA+ fans, she released “Born This Way” in 2011, when diversity was still a very sensitive topic. The song became a manifesto for freedom, defending queer equality and acceptance, while encouraging people to love themselves.

From folk to hip hop, from soul to pop, music has always been more than entertainment, it has been a mirror of society and a catalyst for change. Each generation finds in melody the language to express what words alone cannot. Whether through Nina Simone’s defiance, Bob Dylan’s call for action, or Beyoncé’s and Childish Gambino’s raw portrayals of racial struggles, artists have proven that sound can be louder than silence. Even in an era where digital media dominates communication, songs continue to mobilize emotions and shape collective consciousness. Music, after all, remains a universal form of protest, one that transforms pain into poetry and rebellion into rhythm, reminding us that social change can begin with a single note.

