Political crisis in Nepal: understand everything the media is silent about

Nepal is experiencing one of the biggest political crises in the country, however, the media is not giving the nation the visibility it needs. Then, for us to understand what is happening in Nepal, we need to comprehend some factors.

FRAGILE ECONOMY

The country stopped being a monarchy only in 2008, after a civil war that lasted ten years. The war took place in 1996 to 2006, with the aim of ending the reign and, just two years later, it became the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal. Since the transition, the population has seen more than a dozen governments. This late democratization, political instability and corruption are reflected in the current situation.

The inhabitants have no job opportunities, and the unemployment rate for young people aged 15 to 24 in Nepal was 20.8% in 2024. More than a third of the Nepalese economy depends on money sent by Nepalis living abroad. Another contributing factor is tourism, which accounts for seven percent of GDP, generally dedicated to Mount Everest.

SOCIAL MEDIA BLOCK

The government blocked 26 social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. They claimed the ban was a way to tackle fake news, hate speech and online fraud.

Although, this attempt to prevent hatred ended up unleashing it, and was the crucial factor in starting the surge of protest. However, while the ban was the catalyst for the demonstrations, the protesters began to show discontent with the political elite.

THE NEPOBABIES REVOLT

Dissatisfaction with authorities and financial resources has driven Generation Z – the term protesters use to identify themselves and the symbol of their unity – against the so-called “nepokids”.

Nepalese society started going viral on social media sharing videos that show children of politicians displaying a luxurious life, a clear contrast with the life of common citizens – most of the country’s population.

The expression nepobaby or nepokids refers to the practice of nepotism, the act of favoring or granting advantages, privileges or positions to family members.

DELIBERATE VIOLENCE

The protests intensified when demonstrators clashed with police at the Parliament complex in the capital Kathmandu, where 19 protesters died, fueling people’s anger.

Protests continued intensely, with a mob in Kathmandu setting fire to the headquarters of the Nepali Congress Party and the home of the former Prime Minister, Jhalanath Khanal. His wife died after suffering burns from the fire.

THE RESIGNATION OF THE MINISTERS

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced his resignation on Tuesday (september 9) in a letter citing “the extraordinary situation” in the country.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak had already resigned on Monday (september 8) amid the violence. The ministers of Agriculture, Water, and Health also resigned.

In a statement, the Gen Z protesters said: “Looking to the future, we believe that Nepal’s leadership should be free from ties to traditional political parties, fully independent, and chosen based on competence, integrity, and qualifications. We demand a transparent and stable government that works for the benefit of the people and not for the benefit of corrupt individuals or political elites.”

Sushila Karki, former chief justice of Nepal, was sworn in as the country’s first domestic minister on Friday (september 12), becoming the first woman to lead the country.

Why IS THE MEDIA NOT COVERING NEPAL?

Typically, the press – and the public – tend to be more sympathetic and interested in wars between nations than to civil wars or crises within a country. We, humans, have a tendency to take sides; we always choose one as the hero, the right side, and the other automatically becomes the villain, the wrong one. When there’s a war within the same nation, it’s harder to define sides.

