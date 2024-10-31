Pink October: Offering Emotional Support for Women with Breast Cancer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The battle against breast cancer demands a lot from mental health; understand why it’s essential for women not to face this moment alone

Pink October is a global awareness movement about breast cancer, aiming to highlight the importance of prevention and early diagnosis, which are crucial for increasing chances of recovery. However, beyond the medical aspect, it is vital to remember that the impact of this disease goes far beyond the physical.

A breast cancer diagnosis can trigger intense feelings of fear, anxiety, and uncertainty, deeply affecting the emotional state of patients. Amidst exams, treatments, and changes in the body, many women also confront anguish related to their identity, femininity, and self-esteem.

For Luciana Cruz, a journalist who overcame breast cancer, the most challenging moment was the impact of seeing herself in the mirror. “The worst part was when I became bald. Facing the mirror and not recognizing myself was a test, but at the same time a symbol of how determined I was to fight for my life.” She shares that throughout her treatment, every detail contributed to a daily battle against the disease and feelings of loss of identity. “Vomiting and having all my veins punctured didn’t compare to looking in the mirror without hair, without eyebrow hair, with my eyelashes falling out.”

In this journey, emotional support becomes a key element

The support offered by family, friends, support groups, and healthcare professionals is essential for patients to feel welcomed and supported. Active listening, care, and understanding can help alleviate the burden of treatment, providing greater emotional comfort. Luciana fondly remembers her husband, who was by her side at every appointment, every chemotherapy session, and during all the tough moments. “My husband, Fábio, was my pillar. He encouraged me at every turn. His love healed me. The love of my friends from TV healed me,” she adds.

Engagement in support networks, where one can share experiences and hear stories of overcoming challenges, can also strengthen the spirit and help women find the strength to move forward, facing the daily challenges of breast cancer treatment with greater hope. For Luciana, looking back and recognizing her own strength was a milestone: “I healed, and I believe that my willpower was what helped me the most to overcome. I know that if I get sick again, I will fight with the same determination.”

