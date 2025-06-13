Performing Love: Do We Celebrate for Ourselves or for Instagram? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Apparently, Instagram – and so many other platforms – have become a showcase to expose relationships. And according to studies, one in three couples now meets online. In this segment, what effects has this cause?

From the beginning

It’s been a while since romantic relationships left behind the idea of “windoor dating” and adopted more modern approaches and in most cases, couples post this on the internet. This causes quite a repercussion out there.

Constant disclosure on social media influences both: the loss of naturalness between the couple and the different limits of exposure for each person – since some people feel comfortable with their relationship becoming public on social media and others may feel uncovered.

Even influencers, who live this, must set a limit to preserve the intimacy of the relationship and their partner. To help us to better understand this dynamic, we invited psychologist Stella Fonseca de Salles (42).

She believes that the limit of what is healthy is how much it makes sense to the people involved. Unfortunately, what she sees most, are unfortunate realities shown in another way and that is not at all balanced, since there is a concern in showing something that is not real.

As an example, we can see the relationship of famous people. It”s too much, even for productors of content. “Do I want to share because I’m happy? Do I want to share with friends and people who root for me? Or do I want to post to prove something to others? That’s the measure of what I do for myself to the extent that the other becomes the focus”, said Stella.

It is also problematic because many couples design their entire relationship based on online. Comparison is the biggest villain on social media. Stella points out, “I have already met people who “ruined” good real relationships due to illusions presented on social media.”

On social media there is no fighting, pride, jealousy. In other words, it is a “posed reality”. But is it still possible to cultivate a more authentic relationship in times of likes, reels and public declarations.

“In psychotherapeutic processes, we will always focus on the subject and their acceptance of themselves and then of others so that they have the resources and inner truth to face and select what is relevant to them within their online life”, Fonseca emphasizes.

Love can

As we saw, love can be complicated. Other than that, it is important to know how to respect your partner’s limits. Also understand that not everything shown on social media is standard, much less the total reality that a couple lives.

The key is self-knowledge. That is the base for everything and more than ever we need to be improved in this sense, to be able to filter and not become negatively affected by this new reality. In this terms, love can and will remain true.

The article above was edited by Camilly Vieira.

