“People We Meet On Vacation”: All You Need To Know About The Film Adaptation.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

At the end of 2022, Emily Henry posted on her Instagram that the book People We Meet On Vacation was in the process of being adapted to the big screens and since the announcement, the fans have been speculating and giving suggestions of actors and actresses to the author.

After 2 years, the author finally announced in her newsletter at the beginning of the month, August 2nd, the protagonists of the book adaptation. Tom Blyth and Emily Bader will give life to the protagonists, Alex and Poppy. Longtime friends who always spend summer vacation together, but after a two-year fight they decide to travel one last time to remember the old times and, like every other romantic comedy, they fall in love.

In an interview for Elle magazine, the author says: “I trust the directors that we have, and I think that they really get it”. She also understands the importance of having the perfect ‘Alex and Poppy’ and making a good fateful film.“I’m always watching my readers, and I want them to be happy. So in my involvement in every single adaptation, my main goal is to represent the readers’ interests.”

Even though there isn’t a release date yet, we know that the project is being directed by Brett Haley, produced by Netflix and has a screenplay adaptation by the romance author and EmHen friend, Yulin Kuang.

Why are EmHen books so popular?

People We Meet On Vacation has sold more than 2 million copies just in the USA, making Emily’s highest-selling book of all time, besides her other books that are all becoming movies and TV shows because of how successful they are.

The main reason behind the phenomenon is that the author manages to perfectly blend a smart sense of humor, sassines, emotion and romance at the same time she tells us a story that is deep and relatable. It’s a story that could happen in real life. She constructs the scenery, the characters, and the story so well that the reader closes the book with a sense of knowing the characters like a close friend

Henry wrote not a simple and boring slow-burn, friends-to-lovers story, she manages to make the reader feel the progress of Alex and Poppy’s love relationship while explaining how and why they became friends in the first place.

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Bruna Blanco.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Casper Libero home page for more!