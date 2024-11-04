Paris Fashion Week: What new trends can we bring out of the runway

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Paris Fashion Week, held earlier this month, left a legacy of trends that are sure to make waves on the streets. Here are some of the main innovations that can be easily incorporated into everyday wardrobes.

Multifunctional Clothing

Hermès showcased pieces that can be worn in various ways, such as dresses that transform into skirts. This versatility is perfect for daily life, allowing a single piece to be used for multiple occasions.

Strategic Cutouts

Brands like Balenciaga and Isabel Marant presented pieces with bold cutouts, creating interesting silhouettes. These details can be easily adapted for everyday looks, such as blouses and dresses with subtle openings.

Nostalgic Fringes

Speaking of Isabel’s collection, the fringes referencing 70s fashion are a strong trend that is set to make a comeback in everyday wear. The public loves a nostalgic revival.

Knee-High Boots

Knee-high boots have been a strong presence throughout the fashion season, starting in New York and making a notable impact in Paris as well. They have been seen in a variety of styles, ranging from classic designs to gathered models and even those resembling sporty sneakers, as showcased in the collections of Rabanne, Balmain, and Dior.

These trends not only reflect the innovation of fashion but also show how pieces can be practical and versatile, allowing everyone to express their personal style with ease. Get ready to see them on the streets soon!

