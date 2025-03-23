Owala X Stanley: Which of the two biggest insulated water bottle brands deserve your money?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Owala and Stanley have been crowned by many as the two most famous brands that sell insulated water bottles on the market nowadays, both responsible for inciting cases such as people fighting in the supermarket to try and snatch a new collection of the brands on sale.

But when comparing the quality of these products, such as which one preserves your ice for the longest, instead of focusing on the design of the bottles, one question still remains: Which one of them really deserves your money?

About owala’s performance

Owala is considered the best leakproof water bottle of the market by many, featuring a triple layer insulation, and depending on which model you choose, you can have more than 12 colors per type.

The famous water bottle of the moment became recognized by the ease and practicality that it promotes, allowing you to take it inside your loose bag without the dangers of disasters, such as leaks, to places like the gym and outings, thanks to the bottle puller.

Now, about the cons, the two most commented are about the impracticality in washing the top of the bottle, and multiple cases of the color fading off some of the thermos over time.

about stanley’s performance

Speaking of the famous brand and the pioneer of insulated water bottles, Stanley offers 6 types of thermos in more than 35 colors, including the most popular on social media such as TikTok and Instagram, the Quencher.

What makes the brand highly acclaimed is the durability of the ice, providing more than 12 hours of a cold drink, without its ice melting. It also has a comfortable handle, a very large capacity for your drink preference, and it fits in car cup holders and bags.

The main cons of the Stanley thermos within users includes constant leaking, makes a loud noise when dropped (unfortunate for us introverts), will get scratched easily, and last but not least, has a tough metal taste.

The final decision

Looking at the pros and cons of the two most popular brands on the market, we can observe that Owala has a lot less cons than Stanley, but even with less negative points, and more practicality, Stanley still remains the most famous for its unique bottle designs, independently of its many problems of leakage and ice keeping.

For a final conclusion, if you want a bottle that can keep your drink cold for up to 17 hours that also has several models to offer, and no leak at all, the Owala might be your safest and best bet.

