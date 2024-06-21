On Lana Del Rey’s birthday, take a look back at 8 tracks by the singer that deserved more recognition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lana Del Rey is an artist who, as her birthday approaches, deserves to be celebrated not only for her smash hits and acclaimed albums, but also for the musical gems that often go unnoticed.

To honor her 39th birthday, we separated 8 tracks that deserve more recognition. These tracks offer a deeper dive into Lana’s artistic landscape, where her poetic lyrics and evocative melodies paint vivid portraits of love, loss, and the human experience. Get to know them!

“Body Electric” – Paradise

This track shines within Lana Del Rey’s Tropico trilogy, blending mythical elements with modern pop sensibilities. Its haunting melody and mysterious lyrics explore themes of desire, freedom, and the complexities of life. Lana’s ethereal voice adds an enchanting quality, drawing listeners into a world where emotions and storytelling intertwine, creating a sense of sexiness and reflection.

“Old Money” – Ultraviolence

A tender, melancholic ballad, Old Money expresses feelings of sadness and nostalgia. Her emotional singing takes listeners on a journey through memories, evoking a deep sense of longing and introspection. The song’s gentle melody perfectly complements Lana’s vocals, creating a a uniquely captivating atmosphere.

“Terrence Loves You” – Honeymoon

In Terrence Loves You, Lana Del Rey immerses herself in melancholy and contemplation, delving into themes of lost love and loneliness. The song is characterized by its ethereal atmosphere and soft piano arrangements, which create a sense of serenity and introspection. It’s a track that invites the listener to get lost in their thoughts and emotions, guided by Lana’s emotive delivery and reflective lyrics.

“Beautiful People Beautiful Problems” – Lust for Life

A collaboration like no other, Beautiful People Beautiful Problems brings together the iconic Lana Del Rey and the legendary Stevie Nicks in a soulful exploration of life’s complexities. Their voices intertwine seamlessly, weaving a tapestry of emotions that touch on love’s trials and triumphs, the enduring strength of hope, and the resilience found in facing life’s adversities.

The song not only celebrates the beauty of human connection but also dives deep into the depths of our shared experiences, offering a poignant reflection on the varied facets of existence.

“Wild at Heart” – Chemtrails over the Country Club

In Wild at Heart, Lana Del Rey shares an intimate glimpse into her life and emotions, weaving a tale of love and freedom. The song’s captivating melody and emotive lyrics paint a vivid picture of youth and adventure, capturing the essence of embracing life’s beauty and vulnerability.

Lana’s heartfelt delivery invites listeners to immerse themselves in the raw emotions and untamed spirit conveyed through the song, creating a poignant reflection on the joys and challenges of living authentically and passionately. You should love her because she’s who she is!

“Thunder” – Blue Banisters

Thunder is a powerful song that delves into the dualities of human nature, with Lana Del Rey exploring themes of sadness, loneliness, and redemption. The song’s captivating melody and poetic lyrics evoke a profound sense of emotional storm.

Through her evocative vocals and introspective storytelling, Lana reminds us of the intricacies and beauty inherent in the human experience. It’s a reminder of how complex and beautiful life can be, capturing the challenges and strengths we all face.

“Kintsugi” – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

In Kintsugi, Lana Del Rey eloquently employs the metaphor of repairing with gold to convey a message of hope and renewal. The song serves as a contemplative reflection on loss, grief, and the journey of emotional healing. Lana’s lyrics resonate deeply as she sings about finding beauty in imperfection and pain, celebrating the scars that tell stories of resilience and growth.

Kintsugi reminds us of the human spirit’s strength to endure and find meaning in adversity, offering a profound exploration of finding beauty and strength through life’s challenges. Her voice, accompanied by gentle melodies, creates a poignant atmosphere that invites listeners to reflect on their own journeys of healing and self-discovery.

