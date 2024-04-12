Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour and her polemic actions 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo recently started her Guts World Tour, and at just 21 years old, she can fill stadiums around the world. Something that attracts the attention of the internet, in addition to the young woman’s talent, is the way she deals with controversies and taboos imposed by society.

contraceptive methods in THE shows

In February, intending to protect the reproductive rights of girls and women, the singer founded the “Fund 4 Good” campaign, where she took the initiative to distribute condoms and morning-after pills at some of her shows. However, the most controversial was in Missouri, in the United States, where abortion is illegal. The artist also declared that part of the profits from ticket sales from her tour will go to Fund 4 Good, and will also be distributed among three abortion access networks in the USA, Network of Abortions Fund, Nebraska Abortion Resources, and Iowa Abortion Access Fund.

However, the young woman does not only receive applause for her initiatives. It was possible to see a storm of criticism about Olivia on the internet due to the distribution of these kits, as what intrigues the public is that her show is open to minors and that contraceptive pills and condoms would not be suitable for this environment.

non-kid-friendly presentations

The actress received criticism not only for distributing contraceptive methods, but also for the fact that her shows were not being “kid-friendly”, which angered parents. The question is: does the 21-year-old artist need to do a presentation aimed at children? No. Even though she is legally an adult, Olivia is not responsible for censoring and filtering her work so that children can have complete and free access.

Her immature lyrics

The lyrics of her songs often bother. Many people might define Olivia as immature, but she’s not even close to that. Her songs don’t just talk about ex-boyfriends and men, they also talk about her deepest feelings. She openly expresses her emotions about leaving adolescence and entering adulthood, which categorizes her songs into the famous “female rage”, a feeling that only women understand. Her songs “All American Bitch” and “Good 4 U” are great examples of female rage.

Despite all the criticism, Olivia always receives all the support from her fans. She never stops doing what is truly right, always imposing herself on her social networks and in interviews.

———————–

The article above was edited by Beatriz Gatz.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!