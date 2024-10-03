Olivia Rodrigo in Brazil: Remember 5 remarkable moments from Guts World Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Olivia Rodrigo is finally coming to Brazil! The singer is performing at Lollapalooza 2025, on March 28th, and we couldn’t be more excited! Her Guts World Tour has been a remarkable journey, filled with memorable highlights that showcase her exceptional talent and deep connection with her fans.

It’s clear that her unique approach to fan engagement and dynamic stage presence will continue to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide. So, as she prepares to come to Brazil, how about we remember some of the tour’s most remarkable moments yet?

1. Chappel Roan appearance

Chappel Roan‘s performance was the perfect conclusion to Olivia’s American tour. The singers performed “HOT TO GO” on stage, which got the audience very excited and engaged with the concert. Chappel also opened some of Olivia’s concerts earlier this year, look how far she has come!

2. Deluxe Version

Olivia shocked everyone by announcing the deluxe version of GUTS, her second studio album. While performing “bad idea right?” during her Chicago Show, she revealed the title GUTS (spilled) for the deluxe edition, while the crowd went wild. This version includes the 12 songs we already knew, along with five unreleased tracks.

3. Interaction with the fans

From the amazing stage design to the sweet performances and hilarious moments, Olivia has managed to connect intimately with her fans, which has contributed to making Guts World Tour a fun experience for everyone.

4. The competition

Olivia also takes time to organize mini-competitions at her concerts. One memorable moment was when she engaged her fans in a competition to see which section could scream the loudest. At this point, it’s safe to say that other artists could learn fan relations from the singer because she excels at it.

5. Mini High School Musical Reunion

Olivia is known worldwide for her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. So, last but not least on our mini recap, during one of her shows, she met again with one of the actress in the cast! Rodrigo took the time to interact with the audience and, when asked if any fans had attended the show with their mothers, she spotted her own mother on TV: Michelle Noh!

