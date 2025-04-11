Obsessed with Shonda Rhimes’ new show “The Residence”? Check out these 5 other whodunits too!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Shonda Rhimes did it again. The Residence blends mystery, political drama and that scandalously addictive touch only she can deliver. Set in the White House, the show follows the investigation of a murder during an official dinner. Intrigue, state secrets and characters with more layers than an onion. It’s a full course for any whodunit lover.

But wait, what exactly is a whodunit? The name comes from the question “who done it?” and it refers to stories built around figuring out who committed the crime. Packed with suspects, red herrings and plot twists, they turn the audience into detectives and usually end with a big reveal.

If you’re hooked on that smart, twisty storytelling, good news: whodunits go way beyond the White House. Here are five titles that elevate the genre and will keep you guessing from start to finish.

Knives Out (2019) A bestselling mystery novelist is found dead just after his 85th birthday. His entire family, self-centered, greedy and highly suspicious, is present. Eccentric detective Benoit Blanc steps in to solve a case that feels like it was written by a screenwriter. The sharp blend of dark humor and suspense was such a hit it even got a sequel. Cast: Daniel Craig (Benoit Blanc), Ana de Armas (Marta Cabrera), Chris Evans (Ransom Drysdale), Jamie Lee Curtis (Linda Drysdale) You can watch it on Prime Video. Murder on the Orient Express (2017) A murder takes place aboard a luxury train trapped in a snowstorm, and, suddenly, all 13 passengers are suspects. The 2017 film brings Agatha Christie’s legendary detective Hercule Poirot to life in a classic whodunit with stunning cinematic flair. Cast: Kenneth Branagh (Hercule Poirot), Penélope Cruz (Pilar Estravados), Johnny Depp (Ratchett), Michelle Pfeiffer (Caroline Hubbard). You can watch it on Disney+. The Afterparty (2022) A reunion of former classmates ends in murder. Each episode retells the night from a different character’s point of view, with visual styles that reflect their personality. A comedy disguised as a mystery, or a mystery disguised as a comedy? Either way, it’s a modern reinvention of the whodunit formula. Cast: Tiffany Haddish (Detective Danner), Sam Richardson (Aniq), Dave Franco (Xavier) You can watch it on Apple TV+. Murder Mystery (2019) A New York cop and his hairdresser wife go on vacation in Europe, but they end up in the wrong place at the wrong time. When a billionaire is murdered aboard a luxury yacht, they become the prime suspects and must play detective to clear their names. This fast-paced crime comedy delivers shady characters, red herrings and nonstop plot twists. Cast: Adam Sandler (Nick Spitz), Jennifer Aniston (Audrey Spitz), Luke Evans (Charles Cavendish) You can watch it on Netflix. See How They Run (2022) London, 1950s. A murder takes place behind the scenes of a hit stage play, and everyone becomes a suspect, from the director to the actors. The case is handled by an unlikely duo: a grumpy inspector and a rookie cop full of energy. With British charm, dry humor and a retro aesthetic, the film playfully pokes fun at whodunit tropes. Cast: Sam Rockwell (Inspector Stoppard), Saoirse Ronan (Constable Stalker), Adrien Brody (Leo Kopernick) You can watch it on Disney+.

