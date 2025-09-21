NYFW: Highlights from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The busiest month for fashion! The New York Fashion Week started the “fashion month” on the last 11th with six intensive fashion show days and some trends have already been released.

The season was marked by Rachel Scott’s debut as Proenza Schouler’s creative director, by the second collection from the Italian Veronica Leoni to Calvin Klein, by the 10 years Brandon Maxwell celebration and by the Brazilian presence PatBo in New York City’s walkways.

Deconstructed tailoring

It is not new that the tailoring it’s successful, but combining elegance and modernity has never made so much sense. Blazers and pants with creative cuts were a highlight in the walkways!

Shades of pink and vibrant color

Pink hits the runway in a lot of shades, from the boldest to the most neutral. While red is a timeless classic, has personality and catches eyes where it goes!

“Crumpled” fabrics

Garments intentionally imperfect were memorable in that NYFW edition. Fashion shows from brands like Calvin Klein and Tory Burch brought the trend. The imperfect idea is tuned in to break from traditional luxury, it suggests a closer look and more connected to everyday life.

Transparency

The transparency garments are presented in a subtle and elegant way, the transparency brought sensuality without being vulgar, showing the skin in a poetic and architected way.

Big Hats

The hats brought to look the concept of identity, are symbols of elegance and create a mysterious air. Ralph Lauren and Brandon Maxwell bet on different versions of accessories, from the bigger and more luxurious to the rustics.

Fringes

It has never stopped being trendy and it promises to make an impact in other summer! It is present in garments and accessories, the fringes were highlighted in the Michael Kors and Zankov collections.

Lace and tulle

Details with laces and tulles transform any outfit! In the walkways, it appears as a layering as it combines with other garments. These details brought lightness and femininity, besides creating contrast with more heavy fabrics.

Mini skirts and mini shorts

It is versatile and youthful, light and plays with proportions. It can be daily outfits or outfits for formal occasions, as well as combined perfectly with the most diverse tops.

