New ‘Boys of Tommen’ books are coming in 2026! Here’s everthing we know about it

After years of anticipation, fans of Chloe Walsh’s Boys of Tommen series finally have a reason to celebrate. The Irish author recently confirmed that two brand-new installments are on the way in 2026, marking a long-awaited return to the world of Johnny, Shannon, and the unforgettable Tommen crew. What started as a coming-of-age story set in an Irish secondary school has grown into one of the most beloved new adult sagas of the decade, blending heartbreak, friendship, trauma, and healing with raw emotional honesty. Now, Walsh is ready to give readers the closure (and chaos) they’ve been craving.

THE NEW ERA OF BOYS OF TOMMEN IS COMING IN 2026

Since Chloe Walsh released the first volume of the Boys of Tommen series (set in Ireland, in the fictional Tommen/Cork County), she has built a loyal fanbase and now there’s a new promise of life for the series: at least two new books are coming in 2026, with hints that more could follow. According to a listing dedicated to upcoming releases, the volume titled Healing 7 is expected to be released in 2026. Although the author hasn’t officially revealed the full title or exact release date, fan communities and specialized sites already consider this the next confirmed step.

It’s an exciting moment for Her Campus readers who follow or are thinking of starting the series: it means the universe isn’t closed, there’s continuity ahead. And that shifts the reading mindset from “Is it worth starting now?” to “Yes, it is, because more is coming.”

WHY YOU SHOULD PAY ATTENTION (AND WHEN TO START)

The Boys of Tommen series stands out for setting its romance in a fictional boarding school (Tommen College) during the late 1990s to mid-2000s, before smartphones took over. That gives it a nostalgic appeal for young adult and new adult readers.

The main characters, such as Johnny Kavanagh, Shannon Lynch, and Gerard Gibson bring up themes like male friendship, trauma, redemption, identity, and love in high-pressure environments (sports, private schools, etc.).

For Her Campus readers, this means it’s not just “another high school romance,” but a story that explores male vulnerability, loyalty, dysfunctional families, and the building blocks of who we are. And now, knowing that new volumes are on the way, reading the six released so far gains new meaning: it becomes the gateway into an expanding reading community.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR ABOUT THE UPCOMING BOOKS

Although there’s still no official announcement detailing the exact release dates, final titles, or main couples, here’s a summary of what’s been gathered so far:

The site Rising Shadow lists Healing 7 (#7 in the series) with a release date set for 2026

Another listed volume is Trusting 12 (#8 in the series), also estimated for a 2026 release.

Fan forums mention that two books in 2026 were confirmed by the author or the fan community. “It has been confirmed by Chloe that there will be NO release for the rest of this year but 2 books in 2026.”

On social media, the author announced that “Adult Deluxe” editions of the series are in production (with new covers and formats), reinforcing that the universe is still active.

So, even without full details or order confirmation, it’s fairly safe to say: the series is spreading its wings again in 2026, likely exploring new characters or concluding existing arcs.

CHARACTERS AND STORYLINES: WHERE WE ARE AND WHAT MIGHT COME NEXT

To set the scene, here’s a brief overview of the most central characters so far and what the next books might explore:

Johnny Kavanagh & Shannon Lynch: The couple from the first book, Binding 13 (#1). Johnny is the rugby star, carrying both physical and emotional scars; Shannon is the new student, a past bullying victim looking for a fresh start. Their dynamic set the tone for the entire series: “he wants to save her, she wants to disappear”, instantly earning the story a loyal fanbase

Gibsie & the boys of Tommen: The story expands beyond Johnny and Shannon. For example, Gibsie (Johnny’s friend) becomes the protagonist of his own arcs, and the male friendship dynamic, the actual “boys of Tommen” is as important as the romance itself.

What’s ahead: The community speculates that one of the next volumes will focus on Lizzie Young (introduced in recent books) and her connection with Hughie, while another might explore Katie and Feely, secondary characters who have gained fan interest.

For Her Campus readers, that means if you’re just starting or re-reading the series, it’s worth noticing which characters still have stories left untold, because the next installments will likely expand those narratives.

EDITORIAL OPINION: WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU AS A READER

From an editorial perspective, there are three main takeaways for current or future readers:

Now is the perfect time to start, if you haven’t already: the series is alive and growing, with new books announced, it’s not “over,” and there’s a thriving fan community waiting.

For returning readers, this is a call for renewed excitement: expect new characters, new conflicts, and possibly new formats (like deluxe editions) all of which reignite interest.

For the Her Campus audience, who seek stories about female agency, vulnerability, friendship, and identity: this series (despite its title) offers strong female characters, nuanced portrayals of masculinity, and deep emotional layers. Shannon’s recovery journey, the boys’ struggles with injuries or family pressure, all evoke empathy and relatability.

In short: you’re not just following another YA/New Adult romance, you’re joining a living reading community, one that’s evolving and continuing. For Her Campus, that’s editorial gold: discussing why it’s worth reading now, how to read it with friends, and even which character best represents you.

SPECIAL BOX: “THE BOYS OF TOMMEN UNIVERSE, EXPLAINED”

Series chronology (reading order):

Binding 13: The beginning of it all. Johnny Kavanagh, a rugby star, meets Shannon Lynch, the shy new student at Tommen College. The book explores trauma, friendship, and first love. Keeping 13: A direct continuation of the first. Johnny and Shannon face external challenges, family expectations, and the pain of growing up. Saving 6: Focuses on Joey Lynch, Shannon’s brother, and his battle against addiction and family pressure Redeeming 6: The second part of Joey’s story, centered on redemption and emotional rebuilding. Taming 7: The story of Gibsie, Johnny’s best friend, and his relationship with Claire. It’s the first book about a charismatic and witty couple. Releasing 10: A continuation of Gibsie and Claire’s arc, exploring emotional maturity and inner scars. Healing 7 (expected in 2026) : The second book about Gibsie and Claire, focusing on growth, forgiveness, and new beginnings. Feeling 12 (not officially confirmed) : Rumored to be the first book about Patrick and Katie, new main characters. Trusting 12 (expected in 2026) : The second volume about Patrick and Katie, with no confirmed release date yet.

MAIN COUPLES AND CHARACTERS

Johnny Kavanagh & Shannon Lynch → the “core” couple of the series: vulnerability, trauma, and true love.

Joey Lynch & Aoife → redemptive love and the fight for emotional healing.

Gibsie & Claire → a balance of humor and pain; both confront their own pasts.

Patrick & Katie → a new generation, promising maturity and emotional recovery after loss.

KEY THEMES THAT MAKE THE SERIES STAND OUT

Male friendship and emotional vulnerability. Family trauma, second chances, and forgiveness. Coming-of-age and the transitions of youth. Ireland as an emotional setting: traditions, social class, and faith. A new adult romance focused on healing, not just passion.

FUN FACTS

The series takes place in Cork, Ireland — the author Chloe Walsh’s hometown.

The author began self-publishing the books before earning an international publishing deal.

The fandom is extremely active on forums like Reddit and TikTok, constantly sharing theories about each couple.

Chloe Walsh has confirmed in livestreams that “she doesn’t plan to end the series anytime soon” and that new Adult Deluxe editions are in production.

