National Coffee Day: here’s 5 recipes to improve your drink

Coffee is one of the most consumed and loved beverages between people worldwide, present in almost everyone’s lives even when you’re not a fan of this drink. It’s available in places such as schools, business offices, hospitals, restaurants and is appreciated for the majority. There are a lot of ways people gather around to drink coffee, for exemple the famous ‘coffee break’ that is a daily practice in millions’s routine. It can be an idea of a date, where you invite someone to go to a coffee shop and get to know each other or it can be a friendly way to meet someone that you don’t see as often.

Countries and industries rely their economies on farming, exportation, industrialization and selling of coffee with millions of workers behind this enormous industry. For example, cultivation is a vital source of income for many farmers in Latin America such as Brazil and Colombia. And the selling process is important in Filand, the nation with the biggest average consumer per person.

To celebrate the National Coffee day in Brazil, we selected 5 ways to enjoy at most this wonderfull drink and in the end, check some curiosity about coffee, its production and consumption:



Coffee with Cinnamon and Honey

Ingredients:

1 cup of fresh coffee

1 teaspoon of honey

1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

Preparation: Add the honey and cinnamon to the fresh coffee and stir well. The cinnamon adds a warm, spicy flavor, while the honey naturally sweetens the coffee.

Mocha Coffee

Ingredients:

1 cup of espresso

1/2 cup of hot milk

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder

Whipped cream (optional)

Preparation: Mix the cocoa powder with the espresso until dissolved. Add the hot milk and stir well. Top with whipped cream if desired.

Iced Coffee with Condensed Milk

Ingredients:

1 cup of strong coffee

2 tablespoons of condensed milk

Ice

Preparation: In a tall glass, mix the strong coffee with the condensed milk until smooth. Add ice and stir again

Vanilla Latte

Ingredients:

1 cup of espresso

1 cup of hot milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Sugar to taste

Preparation: Mix the vanilla extract with the hot milk. Add the espresso and stir well. Sweeten to taste.

Coffee with Coconut Milk and Cardamom

Ingredients:

1 cup of fresh coffee

1/2 cup of coconut milk

1/4 teaspoon of ground cardamom

sugar or sweetener to taste

Preparation: Heat the coconut milk and mix in the ground cardamom. Add to the fresh coffee and stir well. Sweeten to taste.

Curiosities

1. Origin Story:

Coffee is believed to have been discovered by an Ethiopian goat herder, who noticed his goats became energetic after eating the coffee bens.

2. Global Consumption:

Approximately 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed worldwide daily, making it one of the most popular beverages globally.

3. Major Producers:

Brazil is the largest producer of coffee, producing about one-third of the world’s coffee, followed by Vietnam, Colombia, and Indonesia.

4. Varieties:

The two most common types of coffee beans are Arabica and Robusta. Arabica is known for its smooth, mild flavor, while Robusta has a stronger, more bitter taste and higher caffeine content.

5. Economic Impact:

Coffee cultivation is a critical source of income for millions of farmers in over 70 countries, with many families in Latin America, Africa, and Asia relying on coffee farming for their livelihoods.

