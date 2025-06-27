“My Yes’ in fashion”: get to know the TikTok trend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being stylish doesn’t always mean following every trend, and this time, that’s exactly what the trend is! “My Yes’ in fashion” is a new type of video blowing up on TikTok, in which people get the chance to share the things they love in fashion, even if they’re not in style right now. The best part is: it motivates you to revisit older trends and maybe discover something you didn’t even remember you loved.

Even though some people are saying their opinions can be controversial, that’s what makes it so fun. When you participate, whether by posting a video or commenting on existing content, you can create connections with people that have a fashion taste similar to yours or even discover inspiration to innovate in your next looks.

While this trend is so positive and motivates you to show what you love without thinking about negative comments, there is also the opposite trend: “My No’s in fashion”.

This trend comes with the idea of showing what items people don’t like. It’s okay to show something you wouldn’t wear, but the negative part is how most of these videos show those outfits with almost hateful comments. Criticism can really affect how someone views themselves, and this side of the trend supports it.

Fashion is a way to express yourself, it reflects on who you are and it can be a confidence boost when you’re feeling down. As Vivienne Westwood once said, “I just use my fashion as an excuse to say what I think about, politically and culturally. But, I do think that fashion does do something. I think my fashion gives you an incredible choice, and it makes you look great, and it helps you to express your individuality.”

A lot of people don’t see the power fashion has in one’s life. Fashion is a statement, even when you don’t think it through. This trend is a great way of showing some of the things that make you… you!

So give it a shot, think about the things that make you feel confident or even the ones you don’t, but would love to wear. Outfits can be a safe space, a goal, a practical day to day thing, but they should always be a YES for YOU.

