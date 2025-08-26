“My Best Friend’s Wedding” is getting a sequel! Remember what makes this story so iconic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s official: after 28 years, My Best Friend’s Wedding, the iconic romantic comedy with Julia Roberts, will be back in theaters for a sequel. And this time, with a screenplay by Celine Song, who was nominated for the Academy Awards with Past Lives (2023) and who just delivered us Materialists (2025).

But first, let’s remember what gave the original film the “classic” status.

The Hair and Style

When we talk about Julia Roberts in a 90’s movie, we immediately think about her singular style and unique hair. And that couldn’t be different in this movie.

An important part of the personality of the main character, Julianne Potter, is expressed by her appearance. Her frizzled red hair, and the iconic suits are the singular characteristics that make her so remarkable. In the plot, we can’t deny that her curls are the icing on the cake, and her hairstyle might reflect on her love life: messy, but still beautiful.

The Strong Friendship

When thinking about the representation of a true friendship, many may remember the lifelong bond between Mike (Dermot Mulronay) and Julianne. However, the representation of a real friendship, whether old or not, lies between Julianne and George (Rupert Everett).

In the plot, George became Julianne’s best friend through their job, also showing that a work acquaintance can turn into an actual best friend. But above all, he’s a loyal, funny and, most important, sincere friend. Despite any deception, at the end, they know that they can always count on each other, even if it is just to dance together and forget the mess of their lives.

The Unforgettable Soundtrack

It is inevitable to think about this movie and not talk about the beautiful and incredible soundtrack. Even though it is not a musical, some of the most remarkable moments of the movie are wrapped by the expressful use of iconic songs.

My Best Friend’s Wedding is immediately associated with the unforgettable restaurant scene, when George gathers everyone into singing “I Say a Little Prayer”. But music also becomes an important character in the most romantic and sad moment between Julianne and Mike on the boat, when it plays “The Way You Look Tonight”, and during the famous but sweeping race between Julianne, Mike and Kimmy (Cameron Diaz), with “What The World Needs Now”.

The Iconic Run

Almost every romantic story has the “Happy Ending”, in which the wronged girl can finally end happily with her love. Unfortunately (or fortunately for some), that’s not what happens in this movie. The iconic run between the triangle not only brings an amazing scene, but also a shock of reality, both for Julianne and for the public that is watching.

The ending may disappoint many expectations, but a single question made by a best friend makes the food critic face reality as it truly is. Although direct and harsh, the film shows us that, in some situations, we have to confront the reality, regardless of anyone or any circumstances.

It may not be the ending desired by the many people who rooted for Julianne, but even those who love a good fairy tale can recognize what makes this story special. It is not about the right couple ending up at the right place, but rather about friendship and love, especially since all the characters actions, whether good or bad, were driven by their passion.

