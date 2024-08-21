Music Calendar: Concerts happening in São Paulo this September

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Music concerts have risen enormously since the Covid-19 global pandemic, leading crowds of fans to travel across the country to see their favorite artist live. According to a study made by the Brazilian Association of Event Organizers, the market had an increase of 46,6% in 2023 compared to the previous year, which makes it the economic sector that generated the biggest number of jobs in that period.

In São Paulo, it is no different and the supply of concerts has given a variety of options to choose from. So, if you’re interested in musical events, here are the main attractions happening in the city on September 2024!

THE WEEKND (SEPT 7TH)

Abel Tesfaye, the original name of the artist, did performances in Brazilian cities in 2023, but he is now coming back for a one-night-only concert at MorumBIS Stadium. On the Independence national holiday, he is expected to exclusively introduce new songs and launch an album to complete the trilogy that started with After Hours and Dawn FM, known for the songs “Blinding Lights” and “Take My Breath”.

Even though a simultaneous transmission is not confirmed to happen and tickets are sold out on the official website, fans can watch The Weeknd: Live at Sofi Stadium on Max (HBO’s streaming service), showcasing his stage presence in Los Angeles during last years’ tour.

TRAVIS SCOTT (SEPT 11TH)

Before his performance at Rock in Rio 2024, the Texan rapper will be making a stop at Allianz Parque to bring the Circus Maximus Tour to São Paulo. He’s expected to play the biggest hits of his discography, such as “goosebumps”, “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”, “FE!N” and the song that names the tour.

The last cited features The Weeknd, which has led some fans to speculate that the both will appear together onstage. His concerts are usually surrounded by visual effects and a special production that awes the fans, which can be seen on his documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, available at Netflix.

NE-YO (SEPT 19TH)

Introducing his Champagne & Roses Tour, the Arkansas born singer makes his comeback to São Paulo after a successful presentation at 2023’s The Town Festival. Ne-Yo is a reference for pop and R&B music of the 2000s and will most likely sing some of his most distinguishable hits of that time at Espaço Unimed.

For instance, fans can expect “Miss Independent”, “Closer” and “So Sick”. Although tickets are sold out on Livepass website, those interested in his career and nostalgic rebirth of success can watch his short documentary available on Youtube, called In My Words.

MARIAH CAREY (SEPT 20TH)

14 years after her last visit, Mariah Carey returns to Brazil to perform twice. The first concert will be held in São Paulo’s Allianz Parque and the second at Rock in Rio. Remembered at every end of the year holiday for her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hit, the American pop star is expected to play other beloved songs, like “Fantasy”, “Obsessed” and “Touch My Body”.

There are still floor seats and lower level seats available at EVENTIM’s official website. For those who want to get a glimpse of the diva’s talent and success, The Adventures of Mimi is a tour documentary of 2007 and is available at Apple TV+.

TITÃS MICROFONADO (SEPT 28TH)

The Titãs Encontro Tour, which reunited seven of the original members of the rock band and traveled across the whole country, made an outstanding boom in 2023. Now, Tony Belloto, Branco Mello and Sérgio Britto continue the legacy of the group.

In Microfonado concerts, they perform a nostalgic reinterpretation of their classics, such as “Sonífera Ilha”, “Cabeça Dinossauro” and “Epitáfio”. There are still many tickets available at Ticket360’s website.

ERIC CLAPTON (SEPT 28TH AND 29TH)

Lastly, the British musician is set to do four different concerts on Brazilian lands, including two in São Paulo. The performance on the 29th of September at Allianz Parque rapidly sold out, but there are still some tickets available for an intimate experience at Vibra Arena on the 28th.

Despite controversial scandals that stained the artist’s path in the music industry, ranging from criticism to COVID-19 vaccines and racist chants, he is a renowned guitarist and composer who is honored at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. His most recognizable songs are “Tears in Heaven” and “Wonderful Tonight”.

__________

