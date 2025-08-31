Mubi’s Boycott: Understand the Controversy Behind Sequoia Capital’s Funding and Gaza

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re into indie cinema, chances are you’ve already fallen for Mubi, the artsy streaming platform that brings hidden cinematic gems to your screen. But in the middle of 2025, something happened that shook Mubi’s cool, creative image: a $100 million investment from Sequoia Capital sparked a wave of criticism and a call for boycott. The reason? Sequoia’s connection to Israeli military tech and the ongoing war in Gaza.

WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED?

In May 2025, Mubi received a huge investment from Sequoia Capital, which officially turned the platform into an enterprise valued at $1 billion. On the surface, it sounded like a win for indie film lovers. But not for long.

Soon after, reports revealed that Sequoia also invests in Kela, a defense-tech company founded by former Israeli intelligence officers. The startup develops military AI systems, and its ties to the Israeli army quickly raised red flags, especially due to the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign. That’s when the backlash began.

HOW DID IT GO PUBLIC?

On July 30th, more than 60 filmmakers signed an open letter published by Variety. The list includes major names like Aki Kaurismäki, Joshua Oppenheimer, Radu Jude, Miguel Gomes, Ari Folman, and Nadav Lapid. The letter accused Mubi of accepting money “linked to genocide” and demanded three things:

A public condemnation of Sequoia Capital; The removal of Sequoia’s board representative; A new ethical investment policy aligned with Palestinian cultural boycotts.

Since then, the number of signatories has grown to over 100. Some film institutions and festivals have already cut ties with Mubi, including the Cineteca Nacional de México and the Centre for Contemporary Arts in Glasgow.

WHAT IS MUBI ALLEGating?

In June, Mubi made a short statement online saying that its investors don’t reflect the company’s values, and that Mubi remains independent. But pressure kept growing.

Then, on August 14th, CEO Efe Cakarel published an open letter. In it, he said that Mubi is not involved in any way with Israeli military companies, and that the money from Sequoia comes from institutional investors like universities and pension funds, not directly from military tech.

Still, he acknowledged the community’s concerns and announced three new steps:

A public, transparent ethical investment policy, to be released in mid-August, finalized in October;

An independent Artists Advisory Council, launching in September, to include filmmakers and human rights experts;

A new Artists at Risk Fund to support filmmakers from conflict zones, especially Palestinians, with full details coming by the end of October.

SHOULD WE BOYCOTT?

For some, boycotting Mubi is the right thing to do, a way to stand against the funding of war crimes in Gaza. For others, Mubi is actually one of the few platforms where Arab and Palestinian filmmakers can share their stories with the world. Boycotting it could end up silencing the very voices we need to amplify.

This controversy opens up a bigger conversation about ethics in media and art. Can a platform claim to support independent voices if it’s funded by investors tied to military violence? And how do we, as viewers, hold platforms accountable without punishing the artists they feature?

Mubi’s next moves will show whether it can stay true to its mission while responding to a very real and urgent political crisis. For now, the world is watching and asking many questions.

————————————

The article above was edited by Giulia El Houssami.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!